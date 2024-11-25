TOURMALINE AND TOPAZ ANNOUNCE $242 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL SECONDARY OFFERING OF TOPAZ COMMON SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Selling Shareholder") and Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Capital Markets (the "Lead Underwriters"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, from Tourmaline 8,700,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $27.80 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of approximately $242 million (the "Offering"). The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds of the Offering.

The Selling Shareholder currently holds 45,149,494 common shares of Topaz, representing approximately 29.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the closing of the Offering, the Selling Shareholder will hold 36,449,494 common shares, representing approximately 23.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Topaz (22.9% if the over-allotment option is exercised in full).

Tourmaline is selling the Common Shares as part of a long-term plan to reduce its equity position as Topaz develops and continues to succeed as an independent royalty and infrastructure company. Tourmaline will use the net proceeds of the Offering in part to fund its planned extensive NEBC infrastructure build-out, which is expected to add over 150,000 boepd of production over current levels in the next five years while maintaining net debt(1) at the long-term $1.5 billion target. The Offering will expand Topaz's free-trading share float and generate enhanced trading liquidity which is in-line with Topaz's structural objectives.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in all of the provinces of Canada other than Quebec and may also be placed privately in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933. The Offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions including, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.



(1) "Net debt" is a capital management measure.

ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Website: www.tourmalineoil.com

ABOUT TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.

Topaz is a unique royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline, an investment-grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies. Topaz focuses on top-quartile energy resources and assets best positioned to attract capital in order to generate sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

Topaz's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "TPZ" and it is included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.topazenergy.ca. Topaz's SEDAR+ filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

