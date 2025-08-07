Tough Commerce Acquires AgileTQ to Expand its Job Management Capabilities

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Tough Commerce, the leader in modern job management software for asset-based construction businesses, today announced its acquisition of AgileTQ, a fast-growing software provider specializing in automation for concrete supply operations.

The acquisition brings expanded software capabilities, deep domain expertise, and strong industry relationships to Tough Commerce, reinforcing its position as the trusted category leader in job management for asset-based construction suppliers.

Tough Commerce Acquires AgileTQ (CNW Group/Tough Commerce)

"Welcoming AgileTQ into the Tough Commerce family reflects our continued commitment to supporting this industry and investing in the best possible customer experience," said Ronald Richardson, CEO of Tough Commerce. "Our customers help build the world every day. By combining our strengths in innovation, technology, and construction operations, we'll give them a smarter, more connected way to run their businesses—with less hassle and more efficiency."

Founded in 2022, AgileTQ's flagship product, PumpTrack, delivers real-time job insights, seamless quote-to-bill workflows, and automated lien paperwork—streamlining cash flow and job management for concrete pumping companies across North America.

As part of the acquisition, all AgileTQ team members are now active contributors to the Tough Commerce business, bringing their passion and deep customer relationships to the broader platform. The team includes Joe Sostaric, a 40+ year concrete industry veteran and respected ACPA thought leader, who will help drive product growth and customer success with his unmatched industry perspective.

"We're thrilled to join forces with the innovative and mission-driven team at Tough Commerce," said Zach Kirkham, Founder of AgileTQ. "Together, we're building the gold standard in job management, one that gives customers more control, better insights, and a smoother way to run their operations."

Special thanks to Asad Jalib, VP of Operations and Finance, whose leadership played a key role in ensuring a seamless transition.

About Tough Commerce

Tough Commerce is the leading job management software for asset-based construction businesses, currently supporting customers with operations in volumetric concrete, concrete pumping, hydrovac excavation, bins, and more. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Tough Commerce pioneered the industry's first white-label ecommerce platform. Since then, Tough Commerce has evolved to a fully integrated quote-to-cash solution that helps businesses streamline operations, gain financial visibility, and operate more efficiently.

Tough Commerce proudly partners with industry leading equipment manufacturers including Holcombe Mixers, Bay-Lynx Manufacturing, Blend Plants, and integrates with a comprehensive set of ecosystem partners including Stripe, Sage, Avalara, Samsara, QuickBooks, and Geotab.

Learn more at: www.toughcommerce.com

