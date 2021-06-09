Touchstone Announces Voting Results of 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX: TXP) (LSE: TXP) announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 9, 2021.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at eight, with 99.87% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

2. Shareholders approved the election of eight nominees as directors of Touchstone to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

Name of Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Paul R. Baay 47,355,099 98.83 560,007 1.17 Kenneth R. McKinnon 47,402,843 98.93 512,263 1.07 Peter Nicol 42,988,517 89.72 4,926,589 10.28 Beverley Smith 47,905,015 90.76 4,876,506 9.24 Stanley T. Smith 42,603,618 88.91 5,311,488 11.09 Thomas E. Valentine 40,795,984 85.14 7,119,122 14.86 Dr. Harrie Vredenburg 42,847,141 89.42 5,067,965 10.58 John D. Wright 47,830,719 99.82 84,387 0.18

3. Resolution to appoint the firm of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be determined by the board of directors of Touchstone, with 99.88% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

4. Ordinary resolution approving all unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan, with 83.30% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

5. Ordinary resolution confirming the continuation of the Company's shareholder rights plan and approving the amendment and restatement of Touchstone's shareholder rights plan agreement, with 89.79% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on Touchstone's profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

SOURCE Touchstone Exploration Inc.

For further information: about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact: Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer; or Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: 403.750.4487

Related Links

www.touchstoneexploration.com

