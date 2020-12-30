Touchstone Announces Extension of Lease Operatorship Agreements

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX: TXP) (LSE: TXP) announces that it has extended the term of its Lease Operatorship Agreements ("LOAs") with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited ("Heritage") for its Coora-1, Coora-2, WD-4 and WD-8 blocks to March 31, 2021.

The LOAs were originally set to expire on December 31, 2020 and have been extended under existing terms and conditions while Touchstone and Heritage progress on negotiations regarding new ten-year LOAs for each property.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

Advisories

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's ongoing negotiations regarding its LOAs and anticipated terms, finalization and timing thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in the Company's 2019 Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact: Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer; or Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer; or Mr. James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer, Telephone: 403.750.4487

