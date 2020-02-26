Touchstone Announces Closing of Private Placement

CALGARY, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Touchstone Exploration Inc. (the "Company") (TSX / LSE: TXP) announces the closing of its previously announced private placement on the same terms as were provided in the Company's news release dated February 20, 2020. The new common shares issued in connection with the private placement were admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

About Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

