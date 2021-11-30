Total Helium Provides a Drilling Update and Appointment of a New Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: TOH) is pleased to provide an update on its drilling operations at its 86,000-acre project in western Kansas. These drilling operations are designed to extend the Hugoton Gas Field, the largest conventional onshore natural gas and helium field in North America. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of an experienced business executive and former cabinet minister, Diana McQueen, to the Board of Directors.

First Production Well Drilled: Boltz 35B

The Company's first production well, the Boltz 35B, has been drilled, logged and casing set. The completion is estimated to begin by mid-December.

The Boltz 35B well will be completed in 2 phases. The lower zones will be completed and produced. The upper zones will subsequently be completed and then co-mingled. Pipelines are currently being laid to dispose water and sell the potential produced methane and helium gases.

Second Production Well: Miller 9D

The Company is currently negotiating with drilling contractors for a rig to spud its second production well with an anticipated commencement date by January 2022.

Total Helium anticipates installing a 3-phase power and laying a production pipeline and water disposal lines during the month of February. Completion and production of this second well is expected to begin by February. Following the completion of drilling operations of the Miller 9D well, Total Helium plans to move the drilling rig to begin drilling operations for its first saltwater disposal well, the Miller 9C.

New Board Member: Diana McQueen

Total Helium also announces the appointment of Diana McQueen to the Board. Ms. McQueen has energy and environmental public policy experience from regional, provincial and international levels, in addition to entrepreneurial experience in operating an independent business. Ms. McQueen held various Alberta provincial cabinet roles during 2008 to 2015, including Minister of Energy, Minister of Environment and Water, and Minister of Municipal Affairs. Ms. McQueen has her own consulting firm and is a Senior Policy & Strategic Advisor to her clients in the areas of Energy, Environment, Indigenous and Municipal relations and is also the Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Stakeholder Relations at ReconAfrica Ltd. Ms. McQueen is also a Board Member of MEG Energy Corp.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage solutions company which is drilling its first wells, in the months of November, December and January, at its 86.000-acre lease-holding in western Kansas where it plans to extend the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. The Company is working towards establishing underground helium storage solutions nearby existing North American helium infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com



