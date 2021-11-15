Total Helium Announces the Spud of Its First Well

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling operations for its first well, the Boltz 35B, at its 86,000-acre project in western Kansas where it aims to extend the Hugoton Gas Field, the largest conventional onshore natural gas and helium field in North America.

First Production Well Commenced: Boltz 35B

Total Helium has started its drilling program by spudding its first well in Hamilton County, Kansas.

The Total Helium team is installing a 3-phase power for operating a submersible pump, building a pipeline connection for selling the produced gases, and establishing disposal lines for connecting the well to an existing salt-water disposal well. Testing, completion, and production of the Boltz 35B is expected to start in December.

Total Helium is a helium exploration, production and storage solutions company and it anticipates the drilling and completion of its first wells in the months of November and December at its ~86,000-acre lease-holding in western Kansas.

On behalf of the Board,

Total Helium Ltd.

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward– looking statements". Forward–looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward–looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward–looking statements.

SOURCE Total Helium Ltd

For further information: 604.609.6110