TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES THE COMMENCEMENT OF OTCQB® TRADING

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSX-V: TOH) (OTCQB: TTLHF) ("Total Helium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "TTLHF".

"Admission to the OTCQB® market is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader international audience," said Robert B. Price, CEO of Total Helium. "This provides us with a trading platform for current and future American investors as well as a means of increasing our international visibility."

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB® quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TTLHF.

Total Helium will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol "TOH".

Re-Price of Incentive Stock Options

Additionally, the Company announces that it has re-priced a total of 750,000 outstanding five-year stock options held by a public relations firm to an exercise price of $1.08 per share. The options were previously exercisable at a price of $1.00 and will continue to vest on a quarterly basis over a twelve month period in blocks of 25%. The options are subject to a four month and a day hold period until March 11, 2022.

Total Helium is a helium exploration production and storage solutions company which is drilling its first wells, in western Kansas where it plans to extend the largest continuous conventional natural gas and helium field in North America, the Hugoton Gas Field. The Company is working towards establishing underground helium storage solutions nearby existing North American helium infrastructure.

