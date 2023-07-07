Total Helium Announces Listing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF), (FRA: Y02.F) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for listing 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. The Warrants were previously issued on May 1, 2023 in connection with a brokered private placement of special warrants (the "Special Warrants") at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $12,500,000. In accordance with the terms of the special warrant indenture, dated May 1, 2023, between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), as special warrant agent, each Special Warrant has been automatically exercised into one Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company, and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.75 per share at any time up to May 1, 2025. The Warrants are subject to the terms of a warrant indenture, dated May 1, 2023, between the Company and Computershare, as warrant agent.

The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of markets on July 11, 2023 under the symbol "TOH.WT.A".

On behalf of the Board,

Robert B. Price, Director and CEO

Total Helium Ltd. - www.totalhelium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

