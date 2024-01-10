TOTAL HELIUM ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Total Helium Ltd. ("Total Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: TOH), (OTCQB: TTLHF) (FRA: Y02.F) announces today that the Company has accepted the resignation of Mrs. Diana McQueen as a Director of the Company and would like to thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavours.

ABOUT TOTAL HELIUM LTD.

Total Helium is a helium exploration and production company with interests in the prolific Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.totalhelium.com).

For further information: Robert Johnston, CEO & Director, +1 604-609-6110