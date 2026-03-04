Torrent Gold Inc. Announces Director Resignation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (FSE: RV0) (the "Company") announces that Dan Kunz has resigned as a Director of the Company effective March 4, 2026, to focus on other business endeavors.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kunz for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Torrent Gold is a mineral and natural resources exploration company that leverages its years of combined experience in capital markets and mining for acquisition and exploration during the resource commodity cycles.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Richard Cindric, Torrent Gold Inc., Suite 250 750 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T7, Telephone: (604) 719-1796, email: [email protected]