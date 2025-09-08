TorQuest Partners Invests in Waste Solutions Canada, Partnering with Co-Founders to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - TorQuest Partners ("TorQuest") today announced the completion of an investment in Waste Solutions Canada Inc. ("WSC" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled managed service provider for waste and recycling services. As part of this transaction, WSC's co-founders retain substantial ownership positions in the Company and will partner with TorQuest in driving the Company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2006 and based in London, Ontario, WSC offers vendor-agnostic non-hazardous and hazardous waste, recycling, and sustainability management solutions to commercial and industrial customers across a wide range of industries, including property management, senior living, manufacturing, institutional facilities, and restaurants & hospitality. Jason Wilcox, who co-founded the business with Shane Curtis, serves as Chief Executive Officer. Under Jason's leadership, WSC has grown to become one of Canada's leading managed waste service providers. The Company has an experienced team of more than 100 employees, with operations in every province across Canada.

With TorQuest's investment, the Company's leadership remains unchanged: Jason Wilcox and the current senior management team will continue to lead WSC, with both co-founders remaining significant shareholders and active partners alongside TorQuest.

"We're entering an exciting new phase of growth and are proud to partner with TorQuest to accelerate this journey" said Jason Wilcox, Co-Founder & CEO at Waste Solutions Canada. "Our success has always been rooted in our people, making it essential that we align with a partner who shares that people-first culture. TorQuest's track record for scaling companies organically and through M&A supports our shared vision to be the leading managed service provider for waste in Canada."

"We are very pleased to partner with Waste Solutions Canada, whose solutions-driven approach and track record of operational excellence have established the Company as a trusted leader in the waste and recycling managed service provider sector," said Matthew Chapman, Partner at TorQuest. "Our investment reflects our strong conviction in the management team and our shared belief in the long-term growth potential of the business. We look forward to working closely with the WSC team to further scale the platform, broaden its service offering, accelerate growth through acquisitions, and reinforce the Company's leadership position in the market."

WSC will be the fourth investment out of TorQuest Partners Fund VI.

KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. acted as financial advisors to the Company. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company. Torys LLP served as legal counsel to TorQuest Partners.

About Waste Solutions Canada

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, Ontario, Waste Solutions Canada is a tech-enabled managed service provider for waste and recycling services across Canada. The Company offers cost optimization, consolidation of services, data analytics, regulatory compliance, and waste diversion planning. WSC serves a diverse client base ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to national organizations and Fortune 500 companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work for the last 5 years, WSC employs more than 100 employees across Canada. To learn more about Waste Solutions Canada, please visit www.waste.solutions.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$5 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest announced the official closing of TorQuest Partners Fund VI, a C$2.27 billion fund, in December 2023. TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest, please visit www.torquest.com.

