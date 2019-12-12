Torque Esports Announces Shares For Debt Transaction And Provides Update On Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Torque Esports Corp. (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLD) ("Torque" or the "Company") reports that its board of directors has approved the settlement of $900,002.55 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, Torque would issue 694,500 common shares of Torque (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $1.2959 per Share to certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors").

The issuance of the Shares to the Creditors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

Update on Private Placement

Torque also wishes to provide an update on the previously announced proposed non-brokered private placement (see news release dated November 26, 2019). Torque has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete a private placement of up to $5,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 4,000,000 units at an issue price of $1.25 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.80 per share for a period of 36 months.

About Torque Esports

Torque focuses on three areas - esports data provision, esport tournament hosting and esports racing.

Torque aims to revolutionize esports racing and the racing gaming genre via its industry-leading gaming studio Eden Games which focuses on mobile racing games and its unique motorsport IP, including World's Fastest Gamer (created and managed by wholly-owned subsidiary IDEAS+CARS, Silverstone UK). With simulator company AiS recently added – Torque offers gamers everything from Free to Play mobile games to the highest end simulators.

Building on the leading position of Stream Hatchet, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Torque also provides robust esports data and management information to brands, sponsors, and industry leaders. Its tournament organizing arm, UMG, has recently added a digital tournament platform to its portfolio of assets in its ever-growing ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://torqueesport.com/

