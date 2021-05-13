Toronto Stock Exchange, WSP, C-Suite at The Open
May 13, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - André-Martin Bouchard, Global Director, Earth and Environment, Global Director, ESG, WSP Global Inc., (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation"), shares his Corporation's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About WSP
WSP Global Inc. provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas (US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).For more information visit: https://www.wsp.com/.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
Share this article