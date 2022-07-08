Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite
Jul 08, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Paul West-Sells, President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
