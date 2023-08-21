Toronto Stock Exchange, Theratechnologies Inc., View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. ("Theratechnologies", the "Company", or "we") (TSX: TH) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

Theratechnologies is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company looking to treat people with HIV

About Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH)

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

