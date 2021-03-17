Toronto Stock Exchange, Roots, C-Suite at The Open

About Roots Corporation (TSX: ROOT)



Roots Corp. provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children under the Roots brand. Its merchandise includes genuine leather, such as jackets, bags, and luggage; kids and baby clothing; and leather, linens, towels, and accessories. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment which earns majority revenue sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment engage primarily in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partner. This segment is also involved in licensing Roots brand to select manufacturing partners, wholesaling Roots branded products to select retail partners. For more information visit: https://www.roots.com/

