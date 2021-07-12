Toronto Stock Exchange, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., C-Suite at The Open
Jul 12, 2021, 10:30 ET
TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About MCI (TSX: DRDR)
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on improving primary care. The company operates primary care networks and pioneering how actionable insights from data can be paired with targeted therapeutics to start treating disease, before it's too late. For more information, visit: https://www.mcionehealth.com/.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
