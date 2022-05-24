Toronto Stock Exchange, Magnet Forensics Inc., The View From The C-Suite
May 24, 2022, 13:10 ET
TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Adam Belsher, Chief Executive Officer, Magnet Forensics Inc. ("Magnet Forensics" or the "Company") (TSX: MAGT) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Magnet Forensics Inc., (TSX: MAGT)
Founded in 2010, Magnet Forensics is a developer of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, reports on, and manages evidence from digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices and cloud services. Magnet Forensics' software is used by more than 4,000 public and private sector customers in over 90 countries and helps investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
