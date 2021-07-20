Toronto Stock Exchange, Lion Electric Co., C-Suite at The Open
Jul 20, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Marc Bédard, CEO and Founder, Lion Electric Co., ("Lion" or the "Company") (TSX: LEV), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
