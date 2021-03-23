Toronto Stock Exchange, Laurentian Bank of Canada, C-Suite at The Open
Mar 23, 2021, 13:30 ET
TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Rania Llewellyn, President & CEO, Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB), shares her company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB)
Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business solutions as well as real estate and commercial financing to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses. Laurentian Bank's business-to-business, or B2B, subsidiary provides banking products to brokers and financial services across Canada. The bank also provides investors with brokerage services through its Laurentian Bank Securities subsidiary. The business operates through five lines: retail services, business services, B2B bank, Laurentian Bank securities and capital markets, and LBC financial services. For more information visit: https://www.laurentianbank.ca/
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
