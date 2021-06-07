Toronto Stock Exchange, InterCure, C-Suite at The Open
Jun 07, 2021, 10:30 ET
TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Ehud Barak, Israel's former Prime Minister and Chairman, InterCure Ltd., ("InterCure" or the "Company") (TSX: INCR.U), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About InterCure (TSX: INCR.U)
InterCure is Israel's largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer GMP certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. These products are distributed through pharmacies in Israel and are exported to various GMP markets across the globe. For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
