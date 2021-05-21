Toronto Stock Exchange, Farmers Edge, C-Suite at The Open
May 21, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Wade Barnes, CEO, Farmers Edge Inc., ("Farmers Edge" or the "Company") (TSX: FDGE), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Farmers Edge Inc. (TSX: FDGE)
Farmers Edge Inc. leads the next agricultural revolution by developing data-driven technologies that help farmers run efficient operations while producing more food for the growing population. It delivers cutting-edge solutions powered by a combination of field-centric data, artificial intelligence, and complete integration. It is revolutionizing the way farmers, agricultural professionals, and agribusinesses interact with data. The company's technology platform integrates remote imagery from satellites with other data sources including equipment and field sensors, on-farm weather stations and detailed soil data to provide growers with specific decision tools and insights on their fields. For more information visit: https://www.farmersedge.ca/.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
