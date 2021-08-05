Toronto Stock Exchange, Boat Rocker Media Inc., C-Suite at The Open
Aug 05, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - John Young, Chief Executive Officer, Boat Rocker Media Inc., ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Boat Rocker Media Inc., (TSX: BRMI)
Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
