Toronto Stock Exchange, Anaergia Inc., C-Suite at The Open

Sep 09, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Dr. Andrew Benedek, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Anaergia Inc., (TSX: ANRG)
Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases ("GHGs") by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the Municipal Solid Waste, Municipal Wastewater, Agriculture, and Food Processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.
For further information: please see www.anaergia.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected]
