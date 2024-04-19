Toronto Stock Exchange, Alithya Group Inc., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Paul Raymond, Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/c-suite.

Alithya CEO Paul Raymond discusses the company’s evolution

About Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA)

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is an advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges.

