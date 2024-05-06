Toronto Startup Keypr is Transforming Canadian Real Estate and Saving Buyers up to 80% on Commission Fees

TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians can now save thousands of dollars in realtor commission fees thanks to Toronto startup, Keypr. The cutting-edge real estate technology company has officially launched and is on a mission to empower homeowners and reduce costs by refunding 80% of buy-side operating commissions.

The all-in-one real estate platform streamlines everything from property bidding to closing documents while saving buyers thousands in commissions.

How it Works

Keypr makes buying a new home easy. From booking showings to drafting an offer, buyers can manage the entire process of buying their home all through Keypr. Although Keypr provides home buyers with independence, a licensed team of sales representatives are available to offer hands-on support and guidance if needed and will be there to consult and review properties, market comps, data and diligence items.

The Keypr platform even connects buyers with partners in-app from inspectors to lawyers, insurance providers and mortgage brokers.

Once an offer is directly submitted through Keypr and negotiated to a close by an expert team of real estate professionals, Keypr will refund up to 80% of the buy-side commission back to the buyer.

Shane Feldberg, institutional co-founder through Feld Ventures, praises the platform: "Keypr is reshaping how we buy homes, offering a seamless and efficient platform that handles everything from property tours to paperwork, while saving buyers thousands on commission fees."

After establishing a strong presence in Toronto, Keypr aims to expand its service to other Canadian markets and the United States. With the support of Konfidis Inc , a portfolio company of FirePower Capital and Feld Ventures , Keypr is set to disrupt the Canadian real estate market, making home buying more accessible and more affordable than ever before.

About Keypr

Keypr is on a mission to make buying a home more affordable and simple. By reducing the cost of buying a home through refunds of up to 80% of buy-side commission fees, Keypr is changing the real estate market. Backed by Konfidis Inc, a portfolio company of FirePower Capital and Feld Ventures, Keypr has recently launched in Toronto and is expected to expand throughout Canada and the United States rapidly.

