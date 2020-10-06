Toronto Security Guard's Actions Earn Her the 2020 ASIS Ralph Day Heroism Award

Guard Handled Fire, Flood, and Domestic Dispute Simultaneously

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - A series of events on the evening April 17, 2020 tested the mettle of condo security guard Vipasha Sharma, an employee of Toronto-based Condor Security. The incident consisted of four events, including a domestic dispute, a fire, a flood, and the death of a resident in a unit affected by the fire.

Sharma's courage and competence in keeping residents calm and maintaining order have been recognized, as she is the year's recipient of ASIS International's Ralph Day Memorial Security Officer Heroism Award. This award is given to one Security Officer each year in recognition of a heroic act far exceeding the expectations of their position.

Throughout the events, Sharma displayed bravery and intelligence while separating the domestic dispute victim and attacker prior to the arrival of law enforcement, coordinating with first responders and firefighters, and managing resident evacuation. "I am the person who is here to provide security to all the residents of the building, and if I show signs of panic and nervousness then all the residents interacting with me are going to panic and lose courage," Sharma said. "Therefore, I did what as a Security Guard one must do – show courage, be calm, think on the feet, and come up with solutions as things occur."

Sharma credits her Condor Security training for her performance, noting that it taught her how to strategically prioritise situations. "I differentiated the incidents and applied what I was trained for," she explained. "I followed the procedure for domestic dispute, then flooding and the fire procedure all at once."

"We could not be happier with Vipasha's performance," said Eric Senior, Condor's Operations and Training Manager. "Condor has long distinguished itself from other security companies through our emphasis on cutting-edge training, and Vipasha has demonstrated the value of our training-focused approach."

Condor's training includes de-escalation, fire safety, tactical awareness, first aid, and three levels of advanced security training certifications.

