Toronto's Top Emerging Artists Gather for Annual Edutainment Summit

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Toronto's top artists are attending RISE. Edutinment's 9th Annual Edutainment Summit & Showcase headlined by Juno Award winner Haviah Mighty!

RISE. Edutainment invites you to come to celebrate The 9th Annual Edutainment Summit by attending our Closing Showcase where we are bringing some of the hottest local artists in the GTA to perform alongside special guest headliner Haviah Mighty!

The Annual Summit focuses on The Business of Art, aiming to bridge the gap between emerging and professional artists. The summit will take place this year from January 26th - 28th in one of the city's top performance venues, 918 Bathurst.

RISE, known for its ability to use entertainment to educate. The summit runs for three days and aims to enhance access to resources for underprivileged youth, highlighting financial workshops, grant writing sessions, and providing one of a kind networking opportunities with industry professionals. The summit will close on January 28 with a final showcase of Canada's top-performing artists.

Various Artists include:

Omega Mighty , EverythingOShaunN, Omaremii, SRE, Rachelle Show , Sapphenix, Cypher 6 Squad, DJLEWY

About the RISE Edutainment: RISE creates safe and inclusive spaces for youth and emerging artists to express themselves in a positive way. Through our Edutainment methodology, we empower performance artists to create meaningful art rooted in self-knowledge and self-expression. We believe art has the power to transform the lives of many youth we often see lost to the system and its streets.

