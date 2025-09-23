Toronto's Guerlain Spa Named Best Hotel Spa in Canada for the Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Guerlain Spa Toronto has been named Canada's Best Hotel Spa at the renowned World Spa Awards, which celebrates and rewards excellence in spa and wellness tourism through its annual awards programme. This significant achievement further cements Guerlain Spa Toronto as a national leader in the Canadian luxury wellness landscape.

Located inside Hotel X Toronto, Guerlain Spa offers an elevated retreat in the heart of the city, blending French elegance with modern wellness practices. Drawing on Guerlain's signature Parisian techniques and exclusive protocols taught only within Guerlain's own training institutions, the spa offers treatments designed to deliver visible results while nurturing inner balance and promoting deep relaxation. With ten treatment rooms overlooking Lake Ontario and a philosophy rooted in well-being and holistic beauty, Guerlain Spa Toronto provides guests with a sanctuary that rejuvenates both body and mind.

"Receiving this prestigious award a second year is truly an honour," said Jennifer Loyola, Director of Guerlain Spa Toronto. "This win is a testament to our talented team and their dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for each guest. Guerlain's legacy in beauty and wellness inspires us every day, and we are proud to share that legacy here in Toronto."

With nearly 200 years of dedicated innovation and artistry as one of the world's oldest luxury houses, Guerlain has perfected its craft to deliver treatments that are both luxurious and effective. Guerlain Spa Toronto offers holistic therapies that embody a global beauty approach, providing experiences that are distinctively Guerlain and exclusive to the city.

Winners of the World Spa Awards are chosen by a combination of industry experts and public votes, recognizing the very best in spa and wellness worldwide. Guerlain Spa Toronto's recognition reinforces its position as a leading wellness destination in Canada.

About Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is Toronto's only luxury lakefront urban resort. Offering 404 guest rooms and suites, the hotel features a year-round heated rooftop pool, the award-winning Guerlain Spa, and the state-of-the-art 10XTO athletic club. Guests can experience unique amenities such as a cinema, an art gallery, a collection of dining venues, and 60,000 square feet of flexible event space. Surrounded by scenic gardens and stunning views of the Toronto skyline, Hotel X Toronto is a premier destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

