Toronto's Floating Tiki Bar Returns to the Harbour for Its Second Season This Summer

Departing from HTO Park (275 Queens Quay West), Palapa Tours offers 90-minute cruises through Toronto's inner harbour and around the Toronto Islands aboard its custom-built tiki bar boats.

Guests can book individual tickets or reserve a private charter for up to 12 people per boat. The experience blends music, cocktails and skyline views into a social, open-air setting, offering a unique way to experience the city from the water.

Building on a Strong First Season

Following a successful debut season with consistently sold-out sailings, Palapa Tours is building on its momentum for 2026 while staying true to its laid-back, tropical atmosphere.

New for 2026: Enhanced Onboard Experience

New for 2026, all vessels are equipped with satellite-powered internet through Starlink, allowing guests to stay connected on the water and share their experience in real time.

Select sailings will also feature themed experiences tied to major cultural and sporting moments, including hockey and World Cup football.

"Last season, we saw an incredible response from both locals and tourists looking for something social, fun and different to do on the waterfront," said Alex, Co-Owner of Palapa Tours Toronto.

"For our second season, we focused on enhancing the experience while keeping what people loved most. It's still about being on the water with your friends, a drink in hand, and the Toronto skyline around you."

Designed for Celebrations and Group Experiences

Each cruise is operated by a licensed captain and includes an onboard bartender serving a curated selection of beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic options.

Palapa Tours operates 7-days a week throughout the summer season, offering both individual ticketed experiences and private charters for birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate outings and group celebrations.

With Toronto's waterfront continuing to evolve, Palapa Tours is positioning itself as a staple summer experience on the harbour.

Palapa Tours also offers brand partnership opportunities for beverage and lifestyle companies seeking high-impact, experiential exposure along Toronto's bustling harbourfront.

The 2026 season launches in May, with bookings now open.

For more information or to reserve a cruise, visit:

https://torontopalapa.tours

About Palapa Tours

Palapa Tours is a Toronto-based boat tour company offering tropical tiki bar cruises on Toronto Harbour. Departing from 275 Queens Quay West, the experience combines scenic waterfront views with a lively, social atmosphere, giving guests a unique way to explore the Toronto skyline and islands from the water. Cruises operate throughout the summer season and are available for public bookings and private group charters.

SOURCE Palapa Tours Toronto

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