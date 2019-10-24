Toronto's Flag Tradition Returns to Salute Canadian Veterans
Oct 24, 2019, 09:55 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - On the eve of Remembrance Day, a patriotic sea of 47,500 Canadian flags will be planted at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre so that 475 veteran residents can wake up November 11th knowing their sacrifice has been remembered.
Today, the Operation Raise a Flag campaign, an annual Remembrance Day tribute and fundraiser, will be launched in the lead up to the day. The campaign allows all Canadians to contribute to the sea of flags planted by making a donation and sending a personal note of thanks to Veterans residing at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook.
"It feels really good to see the flags on Remembrance Day… I must say. All that colour and flags posted, it's quite something," said Al Wallace, Sergeant Air Gunner, Squadron 419, Second World War.
Sunnybrook opened its doors in 1948 as a war veterans' hospital to care for Canadian heroes. The Veterans Centre is now home to Veterans who served in the Second World War and the Korean War.
Proceeds from Operation Raise a Flag will provide Veterans with special amenities that enable them to achieve their best quality of life through community outings, continued learning opportunities, innovative therapy and industry-leading programming. Donations will also be used to support enhancements to outdoor spaces such as the Veterans Therapeutic Garden.
About Sunnybrook Veterans Centre
Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre is the largest Veterans care facility in Canada and a recognized leader in the care of Veterans who are no longer able to live at home independently. No other facility provides such a high level of specialized, compassionate, resident-centered care through a dedicated inter-professional team.
