Toronto's Flag Tradition Returns to Salute Canadian Veterans

"It feels really good to see the flags on Remembrance Day… I must say. All that colour and flags posted, it's quite something," said Al Wallace, Sergeant Air Gunner, Squadron 419, Second World War.

Sunnybrook opened its doors in 1948 as a war veterans' hospital to care for Canadian heroes. The Veterans Centre is now home to Veterans who served in the Second World War and the Korean War.

Proceeds from Operation Raise a Flag will provide Veterans with special amenities that enable them to achieve their best quality of life through community outings, continued learning opportunities, innovative therapy and industry-leading programming. Donations will also be used to support enhancements to outdoor spaces such as the Veterans Therapeutic Garden.

Visit www.raiseaflag.ca or call Sunnybrook Foundation at 1-866-696-2008 and have a flag planted by making a donation.

About Sunnybrook Veterans Centre

Working in close partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre is the largest Veterans care facility in Canada and a recognized leader in the care of Veterans who are no longer able to live at home independently. No other facility provides such a high level of specialized, compassionate, resident-centered care through a dedicated inter-professional team.

