Toronto Pearson Enhances Commitment to Healthy Airport by Partnering with CleanSlate UV

"The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is committed to a science-based approach that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of passengers and airport workers. That starts with using proven technology and expertise, backed by a record of success in the healthcare field," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "CleanSlate's UV technology is another valuable layer of protection in our Healthy Airport transformation, maintaining our commitment to stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols."

"We are excited to be a part of the GTAA's innovative efforts to protect staff and travelers" said Taylor Mann, CEO and Co-founder of CleanSlate UV, "As travel restrictions begin to loosen, it's important that Canadians take all precautions to stop the spread of germs. Hand hygiene has been given the limelight, but hand hygiene stops the moment you touch a dirty phone. This technology ensures clean hands touch clean devices, stopping the chain of infection and protecting Canadian travellers."

The average phone has 18x the bacteria of a toilet seat. CleanSlate's UV sanitizers are simple to use and proven to eliminate >99.999% of harmful bacteria found on common handheld items. With touch-free device removal, a 20-second cycle and no damaging chemicals, CleanSlate's technology contributes to the GTAA's ongoing "Healthy Airport" plan and protects Canadian travelers.

The GTAA will be installing 10 CleanSlate UV sanitizers at various locations throughout Toronto Pearson airport.

About GTAA

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, making it Canada's busiest airport.

About CleanSlate UV

CleanSlate UV was founded at Queen's University in 2014 with a mission to ensure no one gets sick from germs on mobile devices. The CleanSlate UV Sanitizer is a hospital-grade sanitizer that is simple, fast and effective, having been deployed in over 800 facilities worldwide in areas such as healthcare, retail, hospitality and education. The company is headquartered in Toronto, ON with offices in Buffalo, NY and partners worldwide. For more information, visit https://cleanslateuv.com/.

