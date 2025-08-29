Toronto Mice Hotspots Revealed by GTA Exterminators

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Mice are on the rise in Toronto, according to GTA Exterminators. The leading pest control provider for the Greater Toronto Area has identified the top 10 intersections most impacted by mice infestations, based on service requests and call volumes recorded between August 2024 and July 2025.

The company reports that calls related to mice increased by 35% compared to last year, underscoring the growing rodent challenge facing the city.

The intersections with the highest reported activity include:

1. Caledonia Rd & Rogers Rd

2. Lawrence Ave W & Avenue Rd

3. Mount Pleasant Rd & St Clair Ave E

4. O'Connor Dr & Woodbine Ave

5. Don Mills Rd & Eglinton Ave E

6. Bloor St W & Parkside Dr

7. Keele St & Sheppard Ave W

8. The Bridle Path & Lawrence Ave E

9. Lawrence Ave W & Bathurst St

10. Yonge St & Bloor St

Toronto urban density and older infrastructure provide the perfect conditions for mice to thrive, said John Voss, account manager at GTA Exterminators. We are seeing more calls than ever from busy intersections and residential areas. Once mice move in, they multiply quickly, which is why prevention and early action are critical.

Prevention Tips from GTA Exterminators

To minimize risks, residents and businesses are advised to:

- Seal cracks and gaps around doors, windows, and utility lines

- Store food in airtight containers and manage garbage securely

- Repair leaks to eliminate water sources

- Reduce clutter where rodents may nest

Mice can damage property and spread harmful bacteria. GTA Exterminators recommends contacting a licensed pest control professional at the first signs of activity to avoid costly infestations.

About GTA Exterminators

GTA Exterminators is a trusted pest control provider serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial pest management, the company delivers safe, effective, and environmentally responsible solutions to protect communities from unwanted pests.

SOURCE GTA Exterminators

Media Contact: John Voss, [email protected], 647-849-4441