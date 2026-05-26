Toronto Holocaust Museum Launches Warning Labels on Social Media Hate

Newly launched petition urges lawmakers to stop the spread of hate and misinformation online

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Toronto Holocaust Museum announced Hate Tags, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Canada that places warning labels ahead of hate and misinformation content across major social media platforms. The warning labels, akin to those on tobacco and alcohol packaging, are designed to intercept the consumption of hate content, provoking consumers to think critically about what they are about to watch.

"Social media is increasingly overrun with hate and misinformation, rapidly spreading harmful narratives that reshape what people see as acceptable," said Dara Solomon, Executive Director, Toronto Holocaust Museum. "Awareness alone is no longer enough. We need clear warning labels to help users recognize and think critically about consuming content that is designed to mislead, radicalize and distort perceptions."

Over the past three years, there has been a 350 per cent increase in hate and misinformation content on TikTok and Instagram, and a 275 per cent increase on YouTube.1 According to Statistics Canada, more than half (52 per cent) of youth between the ages of 15 and 24 report seeing online content intended to incite hate or violence at least once a month.

The consequences of hateful content online extend far beyond the digital world. Over the last six years, Statistics Canada reveals the number of police-reported hate crimes in Canada has risen each year, more than doubling (rising 169 per cent) since 2018. This is especially true for Jewish Canadians who are 25 times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other Canadian.

"As an institution focused on remembrance, education and prevention, the sharp rise in not only antisemitism but hate more broadly is deeply alarming," said Solomon. "That's why we felt compelled to launch Hate Tags at scale. Hate content online has real-world consequences for communities across the country, and it's a societal issue that demands immediate action."

Youth, in particular, are highly susceptible to manipulation and influence, and the increase in hate and misinformation online poses a real threat, making it harder for them to distinguish fact from hate. Without stronger warnings in place, online hate and misinformation risks impacting society in lasting and damaging ways.

"When hate is allowed to spread unchecked, it doesn't just shape our current reality, it puts our future at risk," said Elly Gotz, Engineer, Author and Holocaust Educator and Survivor. "We must learn from the past and actively confront hate to protect the next generation."

The Museum is now urging lawmakers to mandate warning labels across all social media platforms. The organization's newly launched petition urges the federal government to introduce legislation that mandates:

All social media platforms implement warning labels on content identified as hate speech or misinformation

Establish national guidelines and definitions of hate speech and misinformation

Ensure that warning labels are prominent, accessible and provide clear warning to help users think critically about the content they are consuming.

Mandating warning labels is a critical step in reducing the real-world harm fueled by online hate and misinformation.

To learn more about the Hate Tags initiative and sign the petition, click here.

About the Toronto Holocaust Museum

The original Holocaust Education and Memorial Centre was founded by Holocaust survivors in 1985 as a place dedicated to sharing their stories with students. Previously named the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, the revitalized museum -- one of the first to be designed for the post-survivor era -- ensures survivor testimonies continue to be shared long after they are gone. Through advanced technology, the museum presents an immersive educational experience for students from across the GTA. It also serves as a site of memory for descendant families, affirming the enduring legacy of their parents and grandparents. The Toronto Holocaust Museum inspires visitors to think deeply about the tragedies of the Holocaust and to make connections between this history, world events, and contemporary Canadian life. The Toronto Holocaust Museum is located at 4588 Bathurst Street in the Charlotte & Lewis Steinberg Family Cultural Pavilion within the Sheff Family Building on UJA's Sherman Campus.

_______________________________ 1 Source: Sprout Social and Meltwater Social Listening (social media listening software), between 2023-2025

SOURCE Toronto Holocaust Museum

For media inquiries: Leya De Nil, Heads+Tales PR, on behalf of Toronto Holocaust Museum, [email protected], 647-527-1891