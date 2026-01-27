Toronto Folk Singer Alex Krawczyk Releases New Album, Wonders Await

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian folk artist Alex Krawczyk has released her highly anticipated new album, "Wonders Await". The 13-track collection marks a significant artistic step forward, expanding Krawczyk's celebrated blend of contemporary folk and roots-pop into a richer and more immersive listening experience.

Following the success of her acclaimed debut, Wonders Await finds Krawczyk leaning further into themes of healing, resilience, mindfulness, and human connection. Written by Krawczyk with longtime collaborator and producer Robbie Roth, the album reflects a period of personal growth and creative clarity--songs shaped by lived experience, emotional honesty, and a deep respect for storytelling.

Canadian folk artist Alex Krawczyk has released her highly anticipated new album, "Wonders Await". Post this

Wonders Await features warm acoustic foundations, subtle electric textures, expressive horn arrangements, and layered vocal harmonies. Robbie Roth's production keeps Krawczyk's voice at the center--intimate, grounded, and quietly powerful--supported by a stellar ensemble of Toronto-based musicians including Caroline Brooks, Dione Taylor, Julie Title, Medina Esmail, Tim Bovaconti, Devon Henderson, Davide DiRenzo, Robbie Grunwald, Rebecca Hennessy, Emily Ferrell and Patrick Smith. The album was recorded at Union Sound in Toronto by Chris Stringer and Darren McGill and was mastered by Joao Carvalho.

The album opens with the radiant "Falling in Love," setting the tone for a project that embraces vulnerability as strength. Tracks like "When the Road Is Uneven" and "Carry On" offer reassurance and encouragement for listeners navigating uncertainty, while "The Beach Song" and "West Coast" capture healing moments of joy and connection. The title track, "Wonders Await," serves as the album's emotional compass--an open-hearted meditation on curiosity, presence, and the quiet magic found in everyday life.

AlexKrawczyk.com

About Alex Krawczyk

Alex Krawczyk is an award-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter whose emotionally rich folk music has earned international attention and chart success. Her debut album and singles have charted on iTunes in multiple countries, including Top 10 placements on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter and Folk charts, and have received strong airplay support across North America and Europe. Krawczyk has also been recognized with nominations from the Canadian Folk Music Awards, Josie Awards and International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) Awards, highlighting her as one of the genre's most compelling emerging voices. Known for her warm, expressive vocals and introspective songwriting, Krawczyk continues to build a loyal global audience drawn to her authenticity, empathy, and healing approach to music. AlexKrawczyk.com

SOURCE Alex Krawczyk

Media Contact: Meghan Lauber, Lytton Communications, [email protected]