Toronto Finance International CEO Jennifer Reynolds to step down as CEO

Reynolds will step down from her current role on Feb 6th. The TFI Board of Directors is working closely with TFI's executive team to manage the transition and a search for a new leader has been launched.

Christine (Chris) Morris, TFI Board Chair and Senior Executive Vice President, Enterprise Transformation, Enablement and Customer Experience TD Bank Group, thanked Reynolds and wished her the very best for the future.

"Jennifer has been a great champion for Toronto as a leading international financial centre and a passionate advocate for the talent and expertise of our sector," said Morris. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jennifer for her leadership of TFI over the past four years and wish her much continued success in her next chapter."

Effective February 7th, 2022, Ms. Reynolds will assume the position of CEO of the Women Corporate Directors Foundation (WCD). WCD is the world's largest network of women corporate board directors, with members serving on more than 8,500 public and private boards around the world.

SOURCE Toronto Finance International

For further information: Sonia Prashar: [email protected] or 416-560-6753