Toronto Family Files Lawsuit After Child's Fatal Fall From High-Rise Window

Family calls for greater government attention to high-rise window safety

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The family of a young child who died after falling through a 19th-floor apartment window has commenced a lawsuit in the Toronto Ontario Superior Court of Justice and is calling for greater government attention to high-rise window safety.

According to the Statement of Claim, on May 10, 2026, the child was playing with her parents in their Toronto apartment when she gently touched a bedroom window and the glass suddenly and without warning broke, causing her to fall 19 storeys to her death. Her parents witnessed the incident. This happened on Mother's Day.

At the core of the lawsuit is the allegation that those responsible for the building failed to remove, replace or upgrade allegedly unsafe glass, failed to properly inspect and maintain the windows, and failed to adequately warn residents of the alleged danger.

"The family wants to know how a small child, given her light weight and what they describe as a gentle touch, could possibly fall through the glass of a window in a 19th floor apartment. They want answers, and they want action so this does not happen to another family."

-- Michael D. Smitiuch, lawyer for the family, Smitiuch Injury Law

The family is also seeking punitive and exemplary damages. The Statement of Claim alleges that the defendants "made or adopted baseless and inflammatory insinuations that the Plaintiffs had something to hide" concerning the child's death and "exploited the Plaintiffs' grief and vulnerability by directing suspicion toward them without any reasonable factual basis."

"These parents witnessed the unimaginable loss of their child. The claim alleges that the defendants' representative then tried to cast suspicion on the parents and suggest they had something to hide about their child's death. If proven, that conduct is shameful and is one of the reasons punitive damages are being sought."

-- Timothy Daly, lawyer for the family, Smitiuch Injury Law

The tragedy follows other incidents involving children falling from high-rise buildings in Toronto and Ottawa and raises serious questions about whether more needs to be done to protect children living in high-rise housing.

SOURCE Smitiuch Injury Law Professional Corporation

Media Contact: Michael D. Smitiuch, Smitiuch Injury Law, 416-471-6533, [email protected]