Toronto Climate Week 2026 kicks off on June 1 with expanded programming and featured speakers, including climate expert Diana Fox Carney and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow

Bringing together an anticipated 10,000 attendees, 200 events, and 16 climate themes across a dynamic city-wide program

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Climate Week (TOCW), Canada's hub for convening Canadian and global leaders to advance climate solutions, returns June 1–7, 2026 under the theme "The Canadian Competitive Advantage". The event aims to bring together more than 10,000 attendees across over 200 events hosted citywide, assembling the leadership and participation needed to strengthen Toronto's role as a global hub for climate solutions.

"Building on the success of our debut year, Toronto Climate Week 2026 is about putting this city on the map as a global hub for climate leadership," said Becky Park-Romanovsky, founder and executive director at TOCW. "We're creating an ecosystem that connects local and Canadian innovation with opportunities around the world. By bringing together leaders and emerging voices from finance, tech, the arts, and policy, we're showing that Toronto isn't just part of the conversation, it's also shaping the future of the global sustainable economy."

The week-long programming will open with True North Rising, The Canadian Competitive Advantage, the official kick-off ceremony co-hosted with the Lawson Climate Institute at the University of Toronto, setting the stage for a dynamic and collaborative week ahead. The event convenes decision-makers across all levels of government, institutional investors and financial leaders, industry executives, innovators, academics and civil society to align on Canada's climate-driven economic leadership.

"Canada faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities. This is a moment for leaders to come together across industries and borders and move from ambition to action," said Diana Fox Carney. "Toronto Climate Week creates that space, connecting Canadian expertise with global leadership at a time when small, consequential choices will have a significant impact on our climate and economic future."

TOCW 2026 is supported by a group of title sponsors including Brian and Joannah Lawson Family Foundation, City of Toronto, Carbonhound, RBC, and Air Canada (official airline of TOCW). These partners will also take part in this year's speaker lineup, alongside a broader mix of voices from across sectors, reflecting the depth of collaboration behind the event. Speakers include:

Diana Fox Carney, climate policy and energy-transition advisor, with current advisory roles linked to BeyondNetZero, Helios Climate and Eurasia Group

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

Todd J. McCarthy, Ontario's Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Joannah Lawson, Co-founder, Brian and Joannah Lawson Family Foundation

Valerie Courtois, Executive Director, Indigenous Leadership Initiative

Ilana Altman, CEO, The Bentway

Brian Burke, veteran National Hockey League executive, lawyer, broadcaster, and philanthropist

Monika Patel, President and CEO, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Canada

Evan Fraser, Executive Director, Arrell Food Institute

Steven Sage, VP Sustainability & Corporate Communications, Kruger Products inc.

Lindsay Hampson, President of ThisRock

Jennifer Angel, CEO, Evergreen

Stefanie Rondou-Pontbriand, Senior Manager, Decarbonization Strategy and Sustainability Programs, Air Canada

"Toronto is at a turning point," said Olivia Chow, mayor of Toronto. "With the talent, innovation, and leadership we have across this city, we are well positioned to lead Canada's climate transition. Toronto Climate Week brings that momentum together, showcasing how we can build a sustainable, resilient future and drive solutions that matter globally."

For more information and to view the events taking place, please visit www.tocw.ca/events.

Media interviews with Becky Park-Romanovsky, founder & executive director of TOCW, and select speakers are available upon request. To secure an interview or RSVP for one of the events, please contact: Jovily Martone at [email protected] or Bojana Duric at [email protected].

About Toronto Climate Week (TOCW)

Toronto Climate Week (TOCW) transforms the city into a global stage for climate solutions by uniting Canada's climate ecosystem and welcoming international partners to participate in a week of cross-sector collaboration. As a decentralized event platform, TOCW convenes climate innovators, industry leaders, creators, researchers, policymakers, and community groups to catalyze innovation, investment, and public engagement. The week positions Toronto as a leading climate hub and connects Canada's climate efforts with the world. Visit www.tocw.ca for more information.

SOURCE Toronto Climate Week

For media interviews and attendance, please contact: Jovily Martone, [email protected], 416-319-8296; Bojana Duric, [email protected], 647-271-2274