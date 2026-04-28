Toronto Arts Foundation Announces 2026 Toronto Arts Awards Winners at Mayor's Arts Lunch

$124,000 awarded in 2026 directly to artists, more than $600,000 awarded since 1995

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Arts Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Toronto Arts Awards at the annual Mayor's Arts Lunch, hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow. The Awards distribute more than $100,000 annually to artists, with over $600,000 awarded to recipients and finalists to date.

This high-profile event brings together a room of artists, cultural leaders, arts philanthropists, key business and civic leaders, and politicians from all levels of government to celebrate and spotlight the artists and arts organizations whose work shapes and strengthens this creative city.

"The arts give so much to our city: they inspire and connect us, drive our economy, and create a sense of belonging. Today is an opportunity to give back to the people who make all of this happen," says Kelly Langgard, Director & CEO of Toronto Arts Council and Toronto Arts Foundation. "To our recipients: congratulations and thank you for sharing your artistry and your stories with us. Our lives are enriched by you, and we're deeply grateful,"says Langgard.

Now in its 21st year, the 2026 Mayor's Arts Lunch will award $95,000 to artists and organizations across the following categories:

Celebration of Cultural Life Award , supported by Victor and Maureen Dodig, i s a $10,000 cash prize, with finalists receiving $2,000 each. Recipient: Dr. d'bi.young anitafrika Finalists: Christine Moynihan, Mi-Young Kim

Muriel Sherrin Award , funded through an endowment created with surplus funds from the 1984 Toronto International Festival of Music and Dance , is a $10,000 cash prize with finalists receiving $1,000 each. Recipient: Alexis Baró Finalists: Alice Ping Yee Ho, Densil McFarlane Jr.

, is a $10,000 cash prize with finalists receiving $1,000 each. Community Arts Award , s ponsored by MOD Developments, is a $15,000 cash prize, with finalists receiving $2,000 each. Recipient: Beny Esguerra , Finalists: Chloe Sanchez, Jennifer D. Fabico-Smith

, s Che Kothari Artist & Instigator Award, supported by Che Kothari , is a $10,000 cash prize, with finalists receiving $1,000 each. Recipient: Pixel Heller Finalists: Chason Yeboah-Brown, Quentin VerCetty.

, is a $10,000 cash prize, with finalists receiving $1,000 each. Arts for Youth Award, sponsored by the Kingfisher Foundation and National Bank Financial, is a $20,000 cash prize, with finalists receiving $2,000 each. Recipient: Multicultural Pride in Scarborough Finalists: House of Sole, TIFF Next Wave

Breakthrough Artist Award, supported by Toronto Arts Foundation's general donations, is a $10,000 cash prize, with finalists receiving $2,000 each. Recipient: Vladimir Kanic Finalists: Elham Fatapour, Jonathan Morin



This year's recipients join a distinguished alumni of award winners, including the 2015 Breakthrough Jazz Artist Award recipient Justin Gray, who recently became the first Canadian to receive a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album this year.

"Every small spotlight creates 10 other opportunities and opens more doors, and especially for an emerging artist and immigrant artist, any possible visibility is like a miracle," says 2026 Breakthrough Artist Award Finalist Elham Fatapour. "That's what we all need," says Fatapour.

This year's event is emceed by the 2022 Celebration of Cultural Life Award recipient Dwayne Morgan. It features performances by the Elizabeth Rodriguez Quartet and the Lua Shayenne Dance Company with musician Cécé Haba, one of the six 2026 Newcomer Artist Award recipients.

For more information about this year's awards finalists and recipients, please visit: https://torontoartsfoundation.org/programs/art-awards/

TORONTO ARTS FOUNDATION

Toronto Arts Foundation is Toronto's city-wide charity for the arts. Established in 1995, the Foundation mobilizes private partners and resources to champion and strengthen the arts sector, nurture creative potential, celebrate artistic achievement, and connect communities to the transformative benefits of the arts.

SOURCE Toronto Arts Foundation

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