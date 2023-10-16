TOROMONT TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON OCTOBER 30, 2023

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its third quarter 2023 results after markets close on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Michael S. McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer and John M. Doolittle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) – How to join:

Live audio webcast at www.toromont.com Join teleconference without Operator Assistance: https://emportal.ink/46iqcve

You will receive an instant automated callback. Join teleconference with Operator Assistance: Dial 888-664-6383 (North American Toll Free) or 416-764-8650 ( Toronto area) – participant code: 38920463

Digital Replay until November 7, 2023

Call 1-888-390-0541 (North American Toll Free) or 416-764-8677 (Toronto area) and enter passcode: 920463 #.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com .

