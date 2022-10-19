TOROMONT TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 1, 2022

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) will release its third quarter 2022 results after markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) – Live audio at www.toromont.com

To participate, call 888-664-6383 (North American Toll Free) or 416-764-8650 (Toronto area) – participant passcode: 77043670.

Digital Replay until November 9, 2022

Call 1-888-390-0541 (North American Toll Free) or 416-764-8677 (Toronto area) and enter passcode: 043670.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

