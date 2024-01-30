TOROMONT TO ANNOUNCE 2023 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 13, 2024

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) will release its 2023 annual financial results after markets close on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The analysis of annual results will also include a focus on performance in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Michael S. McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John M. Doolittle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) – How to join:

Live audio webcast at www.toromont.com Join teleconference without Operator Assistance: https://emportal.ink/47HrkcJ

You will receive an instant automated call back. Join teleconference with Operator Assistance: Dial 888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650 ( Toronto area) – participant passcode: 74178667

Digital Replay until Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Call 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 (Toronto area) and enter passcode: 178667 #

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

