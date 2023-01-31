TOROMONT TO ANNOUNCE 2022 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 14, 2023

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) will release its 2022 annual financial results after markets close on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The analysis of annual results will also include a focus on performance in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the financial results and operating highlights. The conference will begin with a brief address by Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd., followed by a question and answer period for investment analysts.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) – How to join:

Live audio webcast at www.toromont.com Join teleconference without Operator Assistance: https://connectnow1.accutel.com/EventMeet/rest/users/login?password=p9j2emf5p11t9.

You will receive an instant automated call back. Join teleconference with Operator Assistance: Dial 888-664-6383 or 416-764-8650 ( Toronto area) – participant passcode: 15698233

Digital Replay until Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Call 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 (Toronto area) and enter passcode: 698233 #

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com.

