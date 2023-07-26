TOROMONT ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023 AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % change 2023 2022 % change Revenue $ 1,175.0 $ 1,053.7 12 % $ 2,221.3 $ 1,900.3 17 % Operating income $ 178.8 $ 155.7 15 % $ 306.6 $ 243.0 26 % Net earnings $ 139.0 $ 111.7 24 % $ 235.0 $ 171.2 37 % Basic earnings per share ("EPS") 1.69 1.35 25 % 2.86 2.08 38 %

"We are pleased with the operating and financial performance through the first half of the year," stated Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd. "The Equipment Group executed well, delivering on several large customer orders, as well as growing rental and product support results. CIMCO revenue and bottom line improved in the quarter on project construction and higher product support activity. Across the organization, we continue to navigate through economic conditions and remain committed to our operating disciplines, driving our after-market strategies and delivering customer solutions."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Consolidated Results

Revenue increased $121.3 million or 12% in the second quarter compared to the similar period last year. Revenue was higher in both groups with the Equipment Group up 11% in the quarter on higher new equipment sales (+16%), partially offset by lower used equipment sales (-9%), while CIMCO revenue was up 19%, with good progress on package sales (+18%). Product support revenue was 13% higher on increased demand in both Groups, while rental revenue grew 7% on a larger fleet and higher activity levels.

or 12% in the second quarter compared to the similar period last year. Revenue was higher in both groups with the Equipment Group up 11% in the quarter on higher new equipment sales (+16%), partially offset by lower used equipment sales (-9%), while CIMCO revenue was up 19%, with good progress on package sales (+18%). Product support revenue was 13% higher on increased demand in both Groups, while rental revenue grew 7% on a larger fleet and higher activity levels. Revenue increased $321.0 million (17%) to $2.2 billion for the year-to-date period. Revenue increased in both groups, with the Equipment Group up 17%, while CIMCO was up 18% versus the first half of 2022, on similar trends as noted for the quarter.

(17%) to for the year-to-date period. Revenue increased in both groups, with the Equipment Group up 17%, while CIMCO was up 18% versus the first half of 2022, on similar trends as noted for the quarter. Operating income (1) increased 15% in the quarter reflecting the higher revenue and lower relative expense level. Operating income as a percentage of sales increased to 15.2% from 14.8% in the prior year.

increased 15% in the quarter reflecting the higher revenue and lower relative expense level. Operating income as a percentage of sales increased to 15.2% from 14.8% in the prior year. Operating income increased 26% in the year-to-date period, and was 13.8% of revenue compared to 12.8% in the similar period last year, reflecting a lower relative expense ratio.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased $22.3 million or 20% in the quarter versus a year ago to $133.3 million or $1.62 EPS (basic) and $1.61 EPS (fully diluted).

or 20% in the quarter versus a year ago to or EPS (basic) and EPS (fully diluted). For the year-to-date period, net earnings from continuing operations increased $58.2 million or 34% to $229.4 million , or $2.79 EPS (basic) and $2.76 EPS (fully diluted).

or 34% to , or EPS (basic) and EPS (fully diluted). Bookings (1) for the second quarter increased 69% compared to last year and increased 10% on a year–to–date basis. Both the Equipment Group and CIMCO reported increased bookings on good demand for our products, however certain markets remain cautious given the uncertain economic conditions.

for the second quarter increased 69% compared to last year and increased 10% on a year–to–date basis. Both the Equipment Group and CIMCO reported increased bookings on good demand for our products, however certain markets remain cautious given the uncertain economic conditions. Backlog (1) was $1.3 billion as at June 30, 2023 , compared to $1.4 billion as at June 30, 2022 , reflecting progress on construction and delivery schedules as well as some improvement in equipment flow through the supply chain.

was as at , compared to as at , reflecting progress on construction and delivery schedules as well as some improvement in equipment flow through the supply chain. On May 1, 2023 , the Company completed the sale of AgWest Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, in a share and asset transaction. Total proceeds were paid in cash of approximately $41.6 million and are subject to customary post-closing adjustments. AgWest was reported in the Equipment Group and effective with the second quarter, has been presented as discontinued operations.

Equipment Group

Revenue was up $104.2 million or 11% to $1.1 billion for the quarter. Equipment sales (up 10%) improved across most markets. New equipment sales increased 16% on delivery against the opening order backlog, reflecting improving inventory supply and customer delivery schedules. Rental revenue continued to grow on higher market activity, good execution and an expanded heavy and light equipment fleet. Product support saw strong activity, up in both parts and service, on increased technician levels.

or 11% to for the quarter. Equipment sales (up 10%) improved across most markets. New equipment sales increased 16% on delivery against the opening order backlog, reflecting improving inventory supply and customer delivery schedules. Rental revenue continued to grow on higher market activity, good execution and an expanded heavy and light equipment fleet. Product support saw strong activity, up in both parts and service, on increased technician levels. Revenue was up $291.5 million or 17% to $2.0 billion for the year-to-date period, across most geographical markets and revenue streams, with similar trends and reasons as the quarter.

or 17% to for the year-to-date period, across most geographical markets and revenue streams, with similar trends and reasons as the quarter. Operating income increased $18.3 million or 12% in the second quarter, reflecting the higher revenue.

or 12% in the second quarter, reflecting the higher revenue. Operating income increased $55.1 million or 23% to $291.9 million in the year-to-date period, reflecting the higher revenue, partially offset by lower gross margins and higher expenses. Operating income margin increased 80 bps to 14.4%.

or 23% to in the year-to-date period, reflecting the higher revenue, partially offset by lower gross margins and higher expenses. Operating income margin increased 80 bps to 14.4%. Bookings in the second quarter were $671.2 million , an increase of 74% on higher mining and power systems orders, slightly offset by lower material handling orders, while construction was relatively unchanged. Bookings in the first half of 2023 were $1.0 billion , an increase of 9% from the prior year, reflecting similar trends as the quarter, however construction decreased slightly as the market remains cautious given the current business and economic factors overriding normal seasonality.

, an increase of 74% on higher mining and power systems orders, slightly offset by lower material handling orders, while construction was relatively unchanged. Bookings in the first half of 2023 were , an increase of 9% from the prior year, reflecting similar trends as the quarter, however construction decreased slightly as the market remains cautious given the current business and economic factors overriding normal seasonality. Backlog of $1.1 billion at the end of June 2023 was down $122.9 million or 10% from the end of June 2022 , reflecting improving equipment delivery from manufacturers as well as planned deliveries against customer orders. Approximately 55% of the backlog is expected to be delivered in 2023, subject to timing of receipt of equipment from suppliers.

CIMCO

Revenue increased $17.1 million or 19% compared to the second quarter last year, with higher package revenue (up 18%) on the progression of construction schedules, coupled with higher product support revenue (up 21%) on good market activity.

or 19% compared to the second quarter last year, with higher package revenue (up 18%) on the progression of construction schedules, coupled with higher product support revenue (up 21%) on good market activity. Revenue increased $29.5 million or 18% to $190.7 million for the year-to-date period on higher package revenue (up 23%), mainly lead by an increase in the industrial market, offset by weaker recreational market activity compared to the same period last year. Product support sales also increased (up 14%) on higher activity in both Canada and the US. The timing of construction schedules continues to be somewhat impacted by supply chain constraints, affecting the comparability of reported package revenue between periods.

or 18% to for the year-to-date period on higher package revenue (up 23%), mainly lead by an increase in the industrial market, offset by weaker recreational market activity compared to the same period last year. Product support sales also increased (up 14%) on higher activity in both and the US. The timing of construction schedules continues to be somewhat impacted by supply chain constraints, affecting the comparability of reported package revenue between periods. Operating income increased $4.8 million or 94% for the quarter as higher revenue and higher gross margins were dampened by higher selling and administrative expenses.

or 94% for the quarter as higher revenue and higher gross margins were dampened by higher selling and administrative expenses. Operating income was up $8.5 million or 136% to $14.7 million for the year-to-date period, for similar reasons as the quarter. Operating income margin increased to 7.7% (2022 of 3.9%).

or 136% to for the year-to-date period, for similar reasons as the quarter. Operating income margin increased to 7.7% (2022 of 3.9%). Bookings increased 30% in the second quarter to $63.5 million , and increased 17% for the year-to-date period to $103.7 million . Booking activity can be variable from quarter to quarter based on customer decision making schedules. For both the quarter and the year, industrial orders were higher in both Canada and the US, while recreational orders were down mainly in Canada , partially offset by an increase in orders in the US on a year-to-date basis.

, and increased 17% for the year-to-date period to . Booking activity can be variable from quarter to quarter based on customer decision making schedules. For both the quarter and the year, industrial orders were higher in both and the US, while recreational orders were down mainly in , partially offset by an increase in orders in the US on a year-to-date basis. Backlog of $207.2 million at June 30, 2023 was up $32.7 million or 19% from last year. Recreational backlog was up in both Canada and the US, reflecting good order intake last year, and some deferral or delay in construction schedules resulting from supply chain constraints. Industrial backlog also marginally increased, with an increase in Canada , being slightly offset by a decrease in the US. Approximately 55% of the backlog is expected to be realized as revenue in 2023, subject to construction schedules and potential changes stemming from supply chain constraints.

Financial Position

Toromont's share price of $108.83 at the end of June 2023 , translates to market capitalization (1) and total enterprise value (1) of $8.9 billion .

at the end of , translates to market capitalization and total enterprise value of . The Company maintained a strong financial position. Leverage as represented by the net debt to total capitalization (1) ratio was -4% at the end of June 2023 , compared to -14% at the end of December 2022 and -7% at the end of June 2022 . The ratio reduced as significant investments were made in working capital and capital assets in order to support current and future activity levels.

ratio was -4% at the end of , compared to -14% at the end of and -7% at the end of . The ratio reduced as significant investments were made in working capital and capital assets in order to support current and future activity levels. Under the Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company purchased 238,000 common shares for $25.0 million (average cost of $105.02 per share, including transaction costs) in the six-month ended June 30, 2023 . Under the previous bid the Company purchased 362,000 common shares for $37.7 million (average cost of $104.11 per share, including transaction costs) for the comparative period.

(average cost of per share, including transaction costs) in the six-month ended . Under the previous bid the Company purchased 362,000 common shares for (average cost of per share, including transaction costs) for the comparative period. The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.43 cents per share, payable on October 4, 2023 to shareholders on record on September 8, 2023 .

per share, payable on to shareholders on record on . The Company's return on equity(1) was 24.6% at the end of June 2023 , on a trailing twelve-month basis, compared to 23.3% at the end of December 2022 and 20.5% at the end of June 2022 . Trailing twelve month pre–tax return on capital employed(1) was 31.9% at the end of June 2023 , compared to 32.5% at the end of December 2022 and 29.4% at the end of June 2022 .

"Our team remains focused on executing customer deliverables, while adhering to our operational model with disciplined execution," noted Mr. Medhurst. "We are mindful of the uncertain economic environment and continue to monitor key metrics and supply-demand dynamics. While focused on managing discretionary spend, we continue to recruit technicians, to support our critical after-market service strategies and value–added product offering over the long term."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

All comparative figures in this press release are for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All financial information presented in this press release has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except as noted below, and are reported in Canadian dollars. This press release contains only selected financial and operational highlights and should be read in conjunction with Toromont's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.toromont.com .

Additional information is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the 2022 Annual Report and 2023 Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Interested parties are invited to join the quarterly conference call with investment analysts, in listen-only mode, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). The call may be accessed by telephone at 888–664–6383 (North American toll free) or 416-764-8650 (Toronto area) and quoting participant passcode 79776117. A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 3, 2023 by calling 1–888–390–0541 (North American toll free) or 416-764-8677 (Toronto area) and quoting passcode 776117. The live webcast can also be accessed at www.toromont.com .

Presentation materials to accompany the call will be available on our investor page on our website.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP measures provides users of the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A with important information regarding the operational performance and related trends of the Company's business. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS measures set out below, management believes that users are provided a better overall understanding of the Company's business and its financial performance during the relevant period than if they simply considered the IFRS measures alone.

The non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for net income or cash flow, in each case as determined in accordance with IFRS.

Management also uses key performance indicators to enable consistent measurement of performance across the organization. These KPIs are non-GAAP financial measures, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Gross Profit / Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit is defined as total revenue less cost of goods sold.

Gross Profit Margin is defined as gross profit (defined above) divided by total revenue.

Operating Income / Operating Income Margin

Operating income is defined as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, interest and investment income and income taxes and is used by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operating segments. Financing and related interest charges cannot be attributed to business segments on a meaningful basis that is comparable to other companies. Business segments do not correspond to income tax jurisdictions and it is believed that the allocation of income taxes distorts the historical comparability of the performance of the business segments.

Operating income margin is defined as operating income (defined above) divided by total revenue.



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 133,317 $ 111,010 $ 229,436 $ 171,278 plus: Interest expense 7,019 6,856 13,923 13,540 less: Interest and investment income (10,755) (3,776) (21,103) (6,275) plus: Income taxes 49,192 41,652 84,331 64,446 Operating income $ 178,773 $ 155,742 $ 306,587 $ 242,989









Total revenue $ 1,174,956 $ 1,053,698 $ 2,221,319 $ 1,900,312 Operating income margin 15.2 % 14.8 % 13.8 % 12.8 %

Net Debt to Total Capitalization/Equity

Net debt to total capitalization/equity are calculated as net debt divided by total capitalization and shareholders' equity, respectively, as defined below, and are used by management as measures of the Company's financial leverage.

Net debt is calculated as long-term debt plus current portion of long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total capitalization is calculated as shareholders' equity plus net debt.

The calculations are as follows:



June 30 December 31 June 30 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Long-term debt $ 647,422 $ 647,060 $ 646,699 less: Cash and cash equivalents 733,999 927,780 778,800 Net debt (86,577) (280,720) (132,101)







Shareholders' equity 2,468,323 2,325,359 2,067,767 Total capitalization $ 2,381,746 $ 2,044,639 $ 1,935,666







Net debt to total capitalization (4) % (14) % (7) % Net debt to equity (0.04):1 (0.12):1 (0.06):1

Market Capitalization & Total Enterprise Value

Market capitalization represents the total market value of the Company's equity. It is calculated by multiplying the closing share price of the Company's common shares by the total number of common shares outstanding.

Total enterprise value represents the total value of the Company and is often used as a more comprehensive alternative to market capitalization. It is calculated by adding debt/net debt (defined above) to market capitalization.

The calculations are as follows:



June 30 December 31 June 30 ($ thousands, except for shares and share price) 2023 2022 2022 Outstanding common shares 82,180,977 82,318,159 82,205,023 times: Ending share price $ 108.83 $ 97.71 $ 104.08 Market capitalization $ 8,943,756 $ 8,043,307 $ 8,555,899







Long-term debt $ 647,422 $ 647,060 $ 646,699 less: Cash and cash equivalents 733,999 927,780 778,800 Net debt $ (86,577) $ (280,720) $ (132,101)







Total enterprise value $ 8,857,179 $ 7,762,587 $ 8,423,798

Order Bookings and Backlog

Order bookings represent the retail value of firm equipment or project orders received during a period. Backlog is defined as the retail value of equipment units ordered by customers with future delivery, and the remaining retail value of package/project orders remaining to be recognized in revenue under the percentage of completion method. Management uses order backlog as a measure of projecting future equipment and project deliveries. There are no directly comparable IFRS measures for order bookings or backlog.

Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE")

ROCE is utilized to assess both current operating performance and prospective investments. The adjusted earnings numerator used for the calculation is income from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense and interest income (excluding interest on rental conversions). The denominator in the calculation is the monthly average capital employed, which is defined as net debt plus shareholders' equity, also referred to as total capitalization, adjusted for discontinued operations.



Trailing twelve months ended

June 30 December 31 June 30 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 508,258 $ 450,096 $ 369,338 plus: Interest expense 27,714 27,331 27,517 less: Interest and investment income (36,545) (21,717) (10,814) plus: Interest income – rental conversions 4,320 4,760 3,251 plus: Income taxes 183,269 163,388 138,403 Adjusted net earnings $ 687,016 $ 623,858 $ 527,695







Average capital employed $ 2,153,504 $ 1,917,644 $ 1,796,278







Return on capital employed 31.9 % 32.5 % 29.4 %

Return on Equity ("ROE")

ROE is monitored to assess profitability and is calculated by dividing net earnings from continuing operations by opening shareholders' equity (adjusted for shares issued and shares repurchased and cancelled during the period), both calculated on a trailing twelve month period.



Trailing twelve months ended

June 30 December 31 June 30 ($ thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 508,258 $ 450,096 $ 369,338







Opening shareholder's equity (net of adjustments) $ 2,067,536 $ 1,935,365 $ 1,805,337







Return on equity 24.6 % 23.3 % 20.5 %

ADVISORY

Information in this press release that is not a historical fact is "forward-looking information". Words such as "plans", "intends", "outlook", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "will", "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify statements containing forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release reflects current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on Toromont's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Toromont's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Toromont can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. This press release also contains forward-looking statements about the recently acquired businesses.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: business cycles, including general economic conditions in the countries in which Toromont operates; commodity price changes, including changes in the price of precious and base metals; inflationary pressures; potential risks and uncertainties relating to COVID-19 or a potential new world health issue; increased regulation of or restrictions placed on our businesses; changes in foreign exchange rates, including the Cdn$/US$ exchange rate; the termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; equipment product acceptance and availability of supply, including reduction or disruption in supply or demand for our products stemming from external factors; increased competition; credit of third parties; additional costs associated with warranties and maintenance contracts; changes in interest rates; the availability and cost of financing; level and volatility of price and liquidity of Toromont's common shares; potential environmental liabilities and changes to environmental regulation; information technology failures, including data or cybersecurity breaches; failure to attract and retain key employees as well as the general workforce; damage to the reputation of Caterpillar, product quality and product safety risks which could expose Toromont to product liability claims and negative publicity; new, or changes to current, federal and provincial laws, rules and regulations including changes in infrastructure spending; any requirement to make contributions or other payments in respect of registered defined benefit pension plans or postemployment benefit plans in excess of those currently contemplated; increased insurance premiums; and risk related to integration of acquired operations including cost of integration and ability to achieve the expected benefits. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Any of the above mentioned risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and statements included in this press release. For a further description of certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different, see the risks and uncertainties set out in the "Risks and Risk Management" and "Outlook" sections of Toromont's most recent annual Management Discussion and Analysis, as filed with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com or at our website www.toromont.com Other factors, risks and uncertainties not presently known to Toromont or that Toromont currently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by statements containing forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements containing forward-looking information, which reflect Toromont's expectations only as of the date of this press release, and not to use such information for anything other than their intended purpose. Toromont disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ABOUT TOROMONT

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: the Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory, spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba, in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. The Equipment Group includes industry-leading rental operations and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at www.toromont.com .

FOOTNOTE

(1) These financial metrics do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are also referred to herein as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. These measurements are presented for information purposes only. The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) includes additional information regarding these financial metrics, including definitions and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, under the headings "Additional GAAP Measures", "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Key Performance Indicators."

TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30 ($ thousands, except share amount) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 1,174,956 $ 1,053,698 $ 2,221,319 $ 1,900,312 Cost of goods sold 857,623 769,435 1,640,873 1,403,449 Gross profit 317,333 284,263 580,446 496,863 Selling and administrative expenses 138,560 128,521 273,859 253,874 Operating income 178,773 155,742 306,587 242,989 Interest expense 7,019 6,856 13,923 13,540 Interest and investment income (10,755) (3,776) (21,103) (6,275) Income before income taxes 182,509 152,662 313,767 235,724 Income taxes 49,192 41,652 84,331 64,446 Income from continuing operations $ 133,317 $ 111,010 $ 229,436 $ 171,278 Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 5,720 $ 671 $ 5,605 $ (65) Net earnings $ 139,037 $ 111,681 $ 235,041 $ 171,213









Basic earnings per share







Continuing operations $ 1.62 $ 1.34 $ 2.79 $ 2.08 Discontinued operations $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ —

$ 1.69 $ 1.35 $ 2.86 $ 2.08









Diluted earnings per share







Continuing operations $ 1.61 $ 1.33 $ 2.76 $ 2.06 Discontinued operations $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ —

$ 1.68 $ 1.34 $ 2.83 $ 2.06









Weighted average number of shares outstanding







Basic 82,294,205 82,433,458 82,313,550 82,449,900 Diluted 82,974,466 83,194,100 82,982,038 83,214,434

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.

For further information: Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Toromont Industries Ltd., Tel: (416) 514-4790