TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Toromont Industries Ltd.

May 02, 2024, 17:42 ET

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 2, 2024, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2024 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

Percentage of
Votes in
Favour

Total Votes
Against

Percentage
of Votes
Against

Total
Votes

Peter J. Blake

57,406,041

89.28 %

6,896,250

10.72 %

64,302,291

Benjamin D. Cherniavsky

63,464,814

98.70 %

837,477

1.30 %

64,302,291

Jeffrey S. Chisholm

61,409,310

95.50 %

2,891,531

4.50 %

64,302,291

Cathryn E. Cranston

62,112,392

96.59 %

2,188,449

3.40 %

64,302,291

Sharon L.Hodgson

63,203,210

98.29 %

1,099,081

1.71 %

64,302,291

Michael McMillan

63,483,125

98.73 %

817,716

1.27 %

64,302,291

Frederick J. Mifflin

63,487,397

98.73 %

814,894

1.27 %

64,302,291

Katherine A. Rethy

61,873,085

96.22 %

2,427,756

3.78 %

64,302,291

Richard G. Roy

63,484,078

98.73 %

818,213

1.27 %

64,302,291
About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments:  The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory, spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut.  The Equipment Group includes industry-leading rental operations and a complementary material handling business.  CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities.  This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

John M. Doolittle
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova...