TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH

TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on May 2, 2024, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 28, 2024 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes Peter J. Blake 57,406,041 89.28 % 6,896,250 10.72 % 64,302,291 Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 63,464,814 98.70 % 837,477 1.30 % 64,302,291 Jeffrey S. Chisholm 61,409,310 95.50 % 2,891,531 4.50 % 64,302,291 Cathryn E. Cranston 62,112,392 96.59 % 2,188,449 3.40 % 64,302,291 Sharon L.Hodgson 63,203,210 98.29 % 1,099,081 1.71 % 64,302,291 Michael McMillan 63,483,125 98.73 % 817,716 1.27 % 64,302,291 Frederick J. Mifflin 63,487,397 98.73 % 814,894 1.27 % 64,302,291 Katherine A. Rethy 61,873,085 96.22 % 2,427,756 3.78 % 64,302,291 Richard G. Roy 63,484,078 98.73 % 818,213 1.27 % 64,302,291

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory, spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. The Equipment Group includes industry-leading rental operations and a complementary material handling business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

