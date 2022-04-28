TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Apr 28, 2022, 17:32 ET
TSX Stock Symbol: TIH
TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2022, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2022 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Total
|
Percentage of
|
Total
|
Percentage of
|
Total
|
Peter J. Blake
|
58,924,870
|
93.89%
|
3,832,169
|
6.11%
|
62,757,039
|
Benjamin D. Cherniavsky
|
62,473,256
|
99.55%
|
283,783
|
0.45%
|
62,757,039
|
Jeffery S. Chisholm
|
60,649,573
|
96.64%
|
2,107,466
|
3.36%
|
62,757,039
|
Cathryn E. Cranston
|
61,346,051
|
97.75%
|
1,410,988
|
2.25%
|
62,757,039
|
Sharon L. Hodgson
|
62,132,501
|
99.00%
|
624,538`
|
1.00%
|
62,757,039
|
Scott J. Medhurst
|
62,623,546
|
99.79%
|
133,493
|
0.21%
|
62,757,039
|
Frederick J. Mifflin
|
62,614,827
|
99.77%
|
142,212
|
0.23%
|
62,757,039
|
Katherine A. Rethy
|
62,155,942
|
99.04%
|
601,097
|
0.96%
|
62,757,039
|
Richard G. Roy
|
61,511,017
|
98.01%
|
1,246,022
|
1.99%
|
62,757,039
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
For further information: Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Toromont Industries Ltd., T: (416) 514-4790
