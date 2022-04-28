TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

News provided by

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Apr 28, 2022, 17:32 ET

TSX Stock Symbol: TIH     

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2022, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2022 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Nominee

Total
Votes
For

Percentage of
Votes In
Favour

Total
Votes
Withheld

Percentage of
Votes
Withheld

Total
Votes

Peter J. Blake

58,924,870

93.89%

3,832,169

6.11%

62,757,039

Benjamin D. Cherniavsky

62,473,256

99.55%

283,783

0.45%

62,757,039

Jeffery S. Chisholm

60,649,573

96.64%

2,107,466

3.36%

62,757,039

Cathryn E. Cranston

61,346,051

97.75%

1,410,988

2.25%

62,757,039

Sharon L. Hodgson

62,132,501

99.00%

624,538`

1.00%

62,757,039

Scott J. Medhurst

62,623,546

99.79%

133,493

0.21%

62,757,039

Frederick J. Mifflin

62,614,827

99.77%

142,212

0.23%

62,757,039

Katherine A. Rethy

62,155,942

99.04%

601,097

0.96%

62,757,039

Richard G. Roy

61,511,017

98.01%

1,246,022

1.99%

62,757,039
About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

SOURCE Toromont Industries Ltd.

For further information: Michael S. McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Toromont Industries Ltd., T: (416) 514-4790

Organization Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd.

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova...