TOROMONT ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX: TIH) ("Toromont") is pleased to announce that on April 28, 2022, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2022 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes Peter J. Blake 58,924,870 93.89% 3,832,169 6.11% 62,757,039 Benjamin D. Cherniavsky 62,473,256 99.55% 283,783 0.45% 62,757,039 Jeffery S. Chisholm 60,649,573 96.64% 2,107,466 3.36% 62,757,039 Cathryn E. Cranston 61,346,051 97.75% 1,410,988 2.25% 62,757,039 Sharon L. Hodgson 62,132,501 99.00% 624,538` 1.00% 62,757,039 Scott J. Medhurst 62,623,546 99.79% 133,493 0.21% 62,757,039 Frederick J. Mifflin 62,614,827 99.77% 142,212 0.23% 62,757,039 Katherine A. Rethy 62,155,942 99.04% 601,097 0.96% 62,757,039 Richard G. Roy 61,511,017 98.01% 1,246,022 1.99% 62,757,039

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com .

