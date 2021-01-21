Tork® Solutions Help Manufacturers Secure the New Hygiene Standard

Tork PeakServe, surface cleaning, and hand sanitizing solutions provide a comprehensive solution for facilities to meet elevated levels of hygiene protocols

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Health and hygiene company, Essity, the global manufacturer of Tork professional hygiene products, offers a comprehensive bundle of hygiene solutions to help manufacturing sites achieve hygiene compliance while optimizing production efficiency at reconfigured sites. This includes the Tork PeakServe® Continuous™ Hand Towel line, a range of surface cleaning wipers, and hand sanitizer formulations and dispensers.

The newly expanded line of Tork PeakServe dispensers leverages revolutionary continuous towel technology and compressed hand towels, delivering a constant supply of towels readily available to practice thorough hand hygiene without disruptions. The extended line offers a range of models to accommodate the footprint of any high-traffic environment.

Proper hygiene on manufacturing sites also requires thorough surface cleaning to mitigate any cross-contamination that can be spread through high-touch surfaces. The task-based, high performance Tork wipers assortment deliver a safe and efficient solution for your environment. Tork wipers are delivered through a durable line of Tork Performance® dispensers that feature flexible mounting options, so manufacturers can place supplies where they are most needed throughout their facility.

Dedicated hygiene stations can create healthy habits with staff – especially when strategically placed throughout a site. Tork sanitizer solutions help maintain hygiene compliance, while Tork resources, such as the Tork Dispenser Placement Guide, can educate teams on how to thoughtfully place these dispensers throughout your workspace to optimize usage.

"To maintain the health and safety of employees and ensure efficiency, hygiene compliance must continue to be top of mind for manufacturers, said Jill Henry, Industrial Segment Marketing Manager for Tork. "The Tork bundle of hygiene solutions offers mission-critical products and resources to address both the hygiene and productivity needs of facilities that play a critical role in upholding this new standard. By selecting the right solution and attention to placement, improvements in efficiency can be achieved without compromising hygiene practices."

To learn more about how you can secure the new hygiene standard, visit tork.ca/hygiene/good-hygiene/tork-clean-care/manufacturing

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.tork.ca

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2019 amounted to approximately $13.5 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

