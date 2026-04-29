TOPAZ CAPITAL LTD. WARNS OF IMPERSONATION SCHEME

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Topaz Capital Ltd., an Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") registered investment fund management company, is notifying the public of an active impersonation scam using the Topaz Capital Ltd. name to solicit fraudulent investment. This scam is deployed across fake websites, social media platforms (X and WhatsApp) and fraudulent news articles.

Topaz Capital Ltd. does not use social media, maintain a website, or solicit investors online. The firm has notified the OSC, the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre, local police as well as the online platforms and domain registries used to perpetrate the scheme.

The Ontario Securities Commission recommends that you immediately contact your local provincial securities regulator, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, your bank and local police if you think you have been a victim of this or a similar scam.

SOURCE topaz capital ltd.

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