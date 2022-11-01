TOPAZ ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS, INCREASED 2022 GUIDANCE AND DECLARES 7% HIGHER FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

CALGARY, AB, Nov.1, 2022 /CNW/ - Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ) ("Topaz" or the "Company") is pleased to provide third quarter financial results and increased 2022 guidance estimates to incorporate year to date financial results and recent acquisition activity. Select financial information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Topaz's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ("Interim Consolidated Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topaz's website at www.topazenergy.ca.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Generated cash flow of $77.9 million , free cash flow (FCF) (1) of $77.0 million and a record FCF margin (1) of 94%. Third quarter cash flow and FCF (1) were 53% and 55% higher, respectively, relative to the prior year. On a per fully diluted share basis (2) , third quarter 2022 FCF (1) was 39% higher than the prior year.





per share which represents a 7% increase from the third quarter dividend and annualized, represents a 5.2% current yield . Since inception in , Topaz has paid cumulative dividends of and increased its dividend five times. The fourth quarter annualized dividend of per share represents a 9.2% yield to Topaz's initial public offering share price. Average third quarter royalty production of 16,485 boe/d (4) grew 9% from the prior year. Total liquids royalty production grew 83% from the prior year, driven by 71% organic production growth from Topaz's Clearwater royalty interests that were acquired prior to Q3 2021. Third quarter Clearwater royalty production averaged 1,146 boe/d (5) and is expected to average over 2,400 boe/d (5) during the fourth quarter (including the previously announced Clearwater royalty acquisition that closed September 29, 2022 ). Topaz holds Clearwater royalty interests in 0.7 million gross acres that are concentrated in Nipisi and Marten Hills , the most extensively delineated areas within the Clearwater , providing efficient, low-risk development opportunities that are well suited to enhanced recovery upside techniques. The underlying resource attributed to the Nipisi and Marten Hills areas amasses over 14.4 billion barrels of exploitable original oil in place ("OOIP") (10) . Topaz's concentrated royalty acreage in these areas is estimated to hold the majority of the 13.7 billion barrels of OOIP (10) that is accessible for development (not restricted by wildlife protection measures).





During the third quarter, Topaz invested $328.3 million in acquisitions which includes $316.3 million for previously announced royalty interests across 0.3 million gross acres in the Clearwater , Peace River and Deep Basin areas of Alberta , and $12.0 million for infrastructure assets which includes Topaz's 12.5% working interest share of an addition to the Glacier Facility and the acquisition of a 49.5% working interest in water management infrastructure assets operated by a new partner. In addition, Topaz has entered into agreements to invest up to $8.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the option to invest up to $25.0 million in 2023 in for final completion and future expansion of its water management assets. The infrastructure acquisitions (and future investment option) provide progressive fixed processing fees to Topaz under long-term take-or-pay contractual arrangements.

Increased 2022 guidance estimates(3), incorporating YTD 2022 financial results and acquisition activity, provide estimated 2022 EBITDA(1) between $354.0 and $356.0 million ; based on 2022 average annual royalty production ranging between 16,900 boe/d and 17,100 boe/d, the midpoint of which represents 21% growth over 2021; and $64 to $65 million of infrastructure income, the midpoint of which represents 9% growth over 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Update

Financial Overview

Topaz's Q3 2022 cash flow ( $77.9 million ) and FCF (1) ( $77.0 million ), growth of 53% and 55%, respectively, from the prior year were driven by 9% royalty production growth and significantly higher commodity pricing. During the third quarter Topaz generated a 94% FCF margin (1) which is 8% higher than the prior year and demonstrates the growth and inflation-protection afforded by Topaz's business structure.





natural gas hedging gain during the quarter which represents a /mcf (12%) increase to Topaz's realized third quarter natural gas price. Topaz ended the third quarter of 2022 with $440.0 million of net debt(1), a $288.6 million increase from June 30, 2022 , which represents borrowings against the Company's Syndicated Credit Facility to fund acquisitions completed during the third quarter.

Activity & Asset Performance Update

Q3 2022 Royalty Activity

Q3 2022 average royalty production of 16,485 boe/d decreased 1% from Q2 2022 (16,676 boe/d) due to planned and unplanned maintenance activities that limited certain natural gas (and natural gas liquids) processing capability. Also, in response to natural gas price volatility, certain natural gas production was temporarily shut-in and start-up of certain new production was deferred to the fourth quarter when pricing is expected to normalize. At the end of the third quarter, 118 gross wells spud on Topaz's royalty acreage in 2022 had not yet been brought on production.





During the third quarter, the working interest operators on Topaz's royalty acreage spud 169 gross wells (approximately 10.0 net) (7) . Drilling activity increased 66% from the prior quarter, when 102 gross wells (7) were spud. During the third quarter, 169 total gross wells were brought on production (8) , which includes 144 new gross wells spud and 25 gross wells that were reactivated in response to strong commodity pricing.





. Drilling activity increased 66% from the prior quarter, when 102 gross wells were spud. During the third quarter, 169 total gross wells were brought on production , which includes 144 new gross wells spud and 25 gross wells that were reactivated in response to strong commodity pricing. To date in 2022, the working interest operators across Topaz's 6.1 million gross royalty acres (13) have spud 408 gross wells which is a 42% increase from the prior year when Topaz owned 15% less acreage (5.3 million gross royalty acres). In addition, 92 gross wells have been reactivated, that were not on production when Topaz acquired the underlying royalty interest.





have spud 408 gross wells which is a 42% increase from the prior year when Topaz owned 15% less acreage (5.3 million gross royalty acres). In addition, 92 gross wells have been reactivated, that were not on production when Topaz acquired the underlying royalty interest. Throughout the third quarter, Topaz had between 20 and 28 drilling rigs active across its royalty acreage and drilling activity is expected to increase during the fourth quarter. Topaz estimates its average fourth quarter royalty production will range between 18,400 boe/d and 18,600 boe/d(9) based on operator planned activity levels(3) and incorporating the royalty acquisitions which closed at the end of the third quarter.

Q3 2022 Infrastructure Activity

Topaz's average daily natural gas processing ownership capacity in Q3 2022 was 208.2 MMcf/d, 80% of which is fixed under long-term take or pay contracts. During Q3 2022, Topaz's natural gas processing ownership capacity was 99% utilized, generating $13.1 million of processing revenue from Topaz's ownership share of natural gas processing facilities and water management infrastructure. Topaz also generated $3.1 million of other income in Q3 2022 attributed to its contractual interest in other Tourmaline-operated infrastructure.





of processing revenue from Topaz's ownership share of natural gas processing facilities and water management infrastructure. Topaz also generated of other income in Q3 2022 attributed to its contractual interest in other Tourmaline-operated infrastructure. Topaz's year to date processing revenue of $39.1 million has increased 16% from the prior year ( $33.8 million ), which is attributable to 1% higher year to date utilization (99%), incremental investment, and certain fixed processing fee increases pursuant to the respective contractual arrangements.

Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates

Topaz has increased its 2022 guidance estimates to incorporate the Company's year to date results and recent acquisition activity, including $8.0 in fourth quarter infrastructure acquisitions, estimated 2022 annual average royalty production between 16,900 and 17,100 boe/d(4) and total infrastructure income between $64.0 and $65.0 million . Based on a recent commodity price forecast for the fourth quarter of 2022, Topaz's estimated 2022 EBITDA(1) range has increased to $354.0 to $356.0 million . After payment of 2022 estimated dividends of $157.0 million (46% payout ratio(1)), Topaz expects to generate $182.0 to $184.0 million of Excess FCF(1), exiting 2022 with estimated net debt(1) between $393.0 and $397.0 million , before giving effect to any incremental acquisitions.

Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates(3)(14) Q4 2022 commodity pricing: October 27, 2022 strip $mm except boe/d Annual average royalty production (boe/d)(4) 16,900 – 17,100 Royalty production natural gas weighting(4) ~75% Infrastructure income $64 - $65 EBITDA(1) $354 – $356 Capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions)(1) $3 – $4 Q4 2022 infrastructure acquisitions $8 Excess FCF(1) (after interest and dividends, before M&A) $182 – $184 Dividends(11) $157 Dividend payout ratio(1) 46 % Year end 2022 net debt (before M&A)(1) $393 – $397 Year end 2022 net debt to EBITDA (before M&A)(1) 1.1x

Fourth Quarter Dividend

The fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share is expected to be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022 . The quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Capital Allocation Strategy & Financial Flexibility

Topaz's estimated 2022 and 2023 dividend payout ratio (1) remains below the Company's targeted long-term payout of 60-90% and provides significant Excess FCF (1) to repay debt and replenish credit capacity in order to maintain financial flexibility to acquire assets counter-cyclically or focus on infrastructure acquisitions during periods of high commodity prices.





remains below the Company's targeted long-term payout of 60-90% and provides significant Excess FCF to repay debt and replenish credit capacity in order to maintain financial flexibility to acquire assets counter-cyclically or focus on infrastructure acquisitions during periods of high commodity prices. As at November 1, 2022 , Topaz has $225.0 million of credit capacity(6) and estimates its 2022 exit net debt to EBITDA(1) at 1.1 times which is estimated to reduce to approximately 0.6 times at the end of 2023, before giving effect to any incremental acquisitions.

Sustainability

Topaz recently published its 2021 Sustainability Report which outlines the Company's sustainable investment strategy that is focused on developing partnerships with responsible operators and leveraging technical expertise to invest in top quartile, long-life, prolific plays supported by inflation-protected, commodity-resilient revenue streams. The report provides Topaz's comprehensive performance metrics, including zero scope 1 and 2 emissions, that were developed in alignment with the GHG Protocol, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the World Economic Forum (WEF). Furthermore, Topaz's ESG reporting was enhanced through the adoption of the recommended disclosures of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and third-party verification of certain performance data. The report is available on Topaz's website (topazenergy.ca/responsibility).

Additional information about Topaz, including the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, and on Topaz's website, www.topazenergy.ca.

Topaz is a unique royalty and infrastructure energy company focused on generating FCF(1) growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline, an investment grade senior Canadian E&P company, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices. Topaz focuses on top quartile energy resources and assets best positioned to attract capital in order to generate sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

The Topaz royalty and energy infrastructure revenue streams are generated primarily from assets operated by natural gas producers with some of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions intensity in the Canadian senior upstream sector, including Tourmaline, which has received awards for environmental sustainability and conservation efforts. Certain of these producers have set long-term emissions reduction targets and continue to invest in technology to improve environmental sustainability.

Topaz's common shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "TPZ" and it is included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

NOTE REFERENCES

This news release refers to financial reporting periods in abbreviated form as follows: "Q3 2022" refers to the three months ended September 30, 2022; "YTD 2022" refers to the nine months ended September 30, 2022; "Q2 2022" refers to the three months ended June 30, 2022; or "Q3 2021" refers to the three months ended September 30, 2021; and "YTD 2021" refers to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

1. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". 2. Calculated using the weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding during the respective period. 3. See "Forward-Looking Statements". 4. See "Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types". 5. Q3 2022 Clearwater royalty production of 1,146 boe/d comprised of 1,069 bbl/d of heavy oil, 441 MMcf/d of natural gas and 4 bbl/d of natural gas liquids. Fourth quarter midpoint estimate of 2,400 boe/d comprised of 2,360 bbl/d of heavy oil and 238 MMcf/d of natural gas. 6. Topaz's $700 million credit facility includes a $180 million accordion feature that is subject to agent consent. 7. May include non-producing injection wells. 8. Includes wells drilled during the current and previous periods on Topaz royalty acreage. 9. Fourth quarter midpoint estimate of 18,400 boe/d comprised of approximately 2,360 bbl/d of heavy oil, 80 MMcf/d of natural gas, 1,600 bbl/d of crude oil and 1,107 bbl/d of natural gas liquids. 10. Original oil in place estimates were internally generated using geological analysis and publicly available data. 11. Topaz's dividends (and any future increase thereof) remain subject to board of director approval. 12. Current dividend yield of 5.2% calculated as the annualized fourth quarter dividend of $1.20 per share divided by Topaz's October 28, 2022 closing price on the TSX of $23.00 per share. 13. Excludes any drilling activity on Deltastream acreage as the acquisition did not close until September 29, 2022. 14. Management's assumptions underlying the Company's increased 2022 guidance estimates include:

i. Topaz's estimated capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) of $3.0 to $4.0 million in 2022;

ii. Estimated average annual royalty production range of 16,900 to 17,100 boe/d in 2022;

iii. Q4 2022 average infrastructure ownership capacity utilization of 95%;

iv. Q4 2022 average commodity prices based on a recent strip price forecast of: C$5.67/mcf (AECO 5A), US$87.90/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$25.44/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$1.94/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.74;

v. The working interest owners' anticipated 2022 capital plans attributable to Topaz's undeveloped royalty lands including Topaz's internal estimates regarding development pace, production performance including, and capital allocated to waterflood and other long-term value enhancing projects;

vi. Increased variable lending rate to reflect recent and expected increases in the underlying rate;

vii. No incorporation of potential acquisitions; and

viii. Topaz's outstanding financial derivative contracts included in its most recently filed MD&A.

Selected Financial Information For the periods ended

($000s) except per share YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Royalty production revenue 226,002 92,185 65,482 94,776 65,744 59,709 40,558 Processing revenue 39,083 33,814 13,098 12,907 13,078 12,906 12,781 Other income(4) 8,919 9,864 3,099 3,300 2,520 3,061 3,804 Total 274,004 135,863 81,679 110,983 81,342 75,676 57,143 Cash expenses:













Operating (4,589) (3,299) (1,587) (1,823) (1,179) (946) (1,238) Marketing (1,548) (848) (420) (669) (459) (463) (355) General and administrative (4,612) (3,770) (1,699) (1,334) (1,579) (1,281) (1,478) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments (9,049) (3,986) 2,624 (9,658) (2,015) (3,004) (2,258) Interest expense (6,716) (1,353) (2,669) (2,111) (1,936) (1,648) (973) Cash flow 247,490 122,607 77,928 95,388 74,174 68,334 50,841 Per basic share(1)(2) $1.74 $1.03 $0.54 $0.67 $0.53 $0.50 $0.39 Per diluted share(1)(2) $1.73 $1.02 $0.54 $0.66 $0.53 $0.50 $0.39 Cash from operating activities 248,664 108,456 99,972 80,708 67,984 56,562 41,990 Per basic share(1)(2) $1.75 $0.91 $0.69 $0.57 $0.49 $0.41 $0.33 Per diluted share(1)(2) $1.74 $0.90 $0.69 $0.56 $0.48 $0.41 $0.32 Net income 80,261 11,288 19,380 49,473 11,408 16,276 5,014 Per basic share(2) $0.57 $0.09 $0.13 $0.35 $0.08 $0.12 $0.04 Per diluted share(2) $0.56 $0.09 $0.13 $0.34 $0.08 $0.12 $0.04 EBITDA(7) 254,021 123,669 80,463 97,459 76,099 69,978 51,795 Per basic share(1)(2) $1.79 $1.04 $0.56 $0.68 $0.55 $0.51 $0.40 Per diluted share(1)(2) $1.78 $1.03 $0.56 $0.68 $0.54 $0.51 $0.40 FCF(1) 244,907 121,017 77,002 94,121 73,784 67,147 49,795 Per basic share(1)(2) $1.72 $1.01 $0.53 $0.66 $0.53 $0.49 $0.39 Per diluted share(1)(2) $1.72 $1.01 $0.53 $0.66 $0.53 $0.49 $0.38 FCF Margin(1) 89 % 89 % 94 % 85 % 91 % 89 % 87 % Dividends paid 114,044 75,317 40,364 37,392 36,288 33,422 27,048 Per share(1)(6) $0.80 $0.61 $0.28 $0.26 $0.26 $0.24 $0.21 Payout ratio(1) 46 % 61 % 52 % 39 % 49 % 49 % 53 % Excess FCF(1) 130,863 45,700 36,638 56,729 37,495 33,725 22,747 Capital expenditures 2,583 1,590 926 1,267 390 1,187 1,046 Acquisitions, excl. decommissioning obligations(1) 428,101 726,487 328,285 99,554 262 218,834 409,961 Weighted average shares – basic(3) 142,004 119,427 144,008 142,494 139,461 136,391 128,749 Weighted average shares – diluted(3) 142,735 120,028 144,728 143,471 140,289 137,167 129,421 Average Royalty Production(5)













Natural gas (mcf/d) 75,829 69,513 75,597 76,747 75,136 84,415 77,941 Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d) 1,456 389 1,516 1,562 1,289 1,086 538 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 1,224 351 1,288 1,191 1,194 1,091 693 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 1,110 729 1,081 1,133 1,116 966 897 Total (boe/d) 16,430 13,055 16,485 16,676 16,122 17,213 15,119 Realized Commodity Prices(5)













Natural gas ($/mcf) $5.37 $3.29 $4.08 $7.20 $4.80 $4.52 $3.58 Light and medium crude oil ($/bbl) $116.93 $75.43 $112.31 $131.98 $104.06 $87.51 $80.07 Heavy crude oil ($/bbl) $101.99 $65.36 $91.69 $119.09 $96.10 $73.23 $67.76 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) $113.30 $77.59 $106.40 $124.60 $108.41 $95.37 $80.31 Total ($/boe) $50.39 $25.86 $43.17 $62.45 $45.31 $37.70 $29.16 Benchmark Pricing













Natural Gas













AECO 5A (CAD$/mcf) $5.99 $3.31 $4.16 $7.24 $4.74 $4.66 $3.60 Crude oil













NYMEX WTI (USD$/bbl) $101.35 $64.83 $91.56 $108.41 $94.38 $77.19 $70.52 Edmonton Par (CAD$/bbl) $126.95 $76.07 $116.96 $138.03 $115.94 $93.45 $83.80 WCS differential (USD$/bbl) $13.73 $12.46 $19.85 $12.91 $14.61 $14.80 $13.52 Natural gas liquids













Edmonton Condensate (CAD$/bbl) $128.77 $79.84 $112.49 $137.38 $120.24 $98.68 $86.47 CAD$/USD$ $0.7866 $0.7992 $0.7660 $0.7834 $0.7899 $0.7937 $0.7935

Selected statement of financial position results

($000s) except share amounts



At Sept.

30, 2022 At Jun.

30, 2022 At Mar.

31, 2022 At Dec.

31, 2021 At Sept.

30, 2021 Total assets



1,875,465 1,641,508 1,568,256 1,611,752 1,455,509 Working capital



44,507 75,623 36,216 43,750 51,053 Adjusted working capital(1)



42,019 72,258 49,449 43,204 54,446 Net debt (cash)(1)



439,954 151,316 193,863 233,658 219,476 Common shares outstanding(3)



144,147 143,824 139,570 139,333 128,803

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".











(2) As noted, calculated using basic or diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the period.

(3) Shown in thousand shares outstanding.













(4) Other income of $3.1 million and $8.9 million for Q3 2022 and YTD 2022, respectively, includes interest income of $0.1 million and $0.2 million,

respectively (YTD 2021 - $0.3 million, Q2 2022 - $0.04 million, Q1 2022 - $0.01 million, Q4 2021 - $nil, and Q3 2021 - $0.02 million). (5) Refer to "Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types."



(6) Cumulative dividend paid per outstanding shares on quarterly dividend dates.











(7) Defined term under the Syndicated Credit Facility.













FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: Topaz's future growth outlook and strategic plans; the anticipated capital expenditure plans; expected production increases and capital commitments on the royalty lands; estimated levels of 2022 dividend payments, EBITDA, FCF, Excess FCF, 2022 and 2023 dividend payout ratio and year-end net debt; the number of drilling rigs to be active on Topaz's royalty acreage during 2022 and beyond; the future declaration and payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof; the use of Excess FCF for self-funded M&A growth; Topaz's inflationary protection due to the nature of its business and its limited exposure to rising interest rate costs; the forecasts described under the heading "Third Quarter 2022 Update" above including under the sub-headings "Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates", "Fourth Quarter Dividend" and "Capital Allocation Strategy & Financial Flexibility", including annual average royalty production, processing revenue and other income, EBITDA, FCF, annual dividends, exit net debt, and capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) for various periods; other expected benefits from acquisitions including enhancing Topaz's future growth outlook and capital allocation plans; and the Company's business as described under the heading "About the Company" above.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including those highlighted in this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete acquisitions on the terms or on the timing announced or at all and the failure to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions including estimated royalty production, royalty production revenue and FCF per share growth, and the factors discussed in the Company's recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Business Environment" and "Advisories and Forward-Looking Statements" therein), 2021 Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or Topaz's website (www.topazenergy.ca).

Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, FCF, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Topaz to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Topaz does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Also included in this news release are estimates of the Company's EBITDA range and average royalty production range for the year ending December 31, 2022 and range of year-end exit net debt and net debt to EBITDA for 2022 and 2023, which are based on, among other things, the various assumptions as to production levels and capital expenditures and other assumptions disclosed in this news release including under the heading "Third Quarter 2022 Update – Increased 2022 Guidance Estimates" above and are based on the following key assumptions: Topaz's estimated capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) of $3.0 to $4.0 million in 2022; the working interest owners' anticipated 2022 capital plans attributable to Topaz's undeveloped royalty lands; estimated average annual royalty production range of 16,900 to 17,100 boe/d in 2022; Q4 2022 average infrastructure ownership capacity utilization of 95%; Q4 2022 average commodity prices based on a recent strip price forecast of: C$5.67/mcf (AECO 5A), US$87.90/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$25.44/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$1.94/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.74, combined with YTD 2022 realized commodity pricing resulting in 2022 average commodity prices of: C$5.45/mcf (AECO 5A), US$95.54/bbl (NYMEX WTI), US$18.19/bbl (WCS oil differential), US$1.80/bbl (MSW oil differential) and US$/CAD$ foreign exchange 0.77; and December 31, 2022 exit net debt range between $393.0 and $397.0 million,.

To the extent such estimates constitute financial outlooks, they were approved by management and the board of directors of Topaz on November 1, 2022 and are included to provide readers with an understanding of the estimated EBITDA, Excess FCF and net debt for the year ending December 31, 2022 and 2023 based on the assumptions described herein and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Certain financial terms and measures contained in this news release are "specified financial measures" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112")). The specified financial measures referred to in this news release are comprised of "non-GAAP financial measures", "capital management measures" and "supplementary financial measures" (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112). These measures are defined, qualified, and where required, reconciled with the nearest GAAP measure below.

Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used herein do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to net income (loss) or other financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release makes reference to the terms "Excess FCF" and "acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations", which are considered non-GAAP financial measures under NI 52-112; defined as financial measures disclosed by an issuer that depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow of an entity, and are not disclosed in the financial statements of the issuer.

Other Financial Measures

Capital management measures

Capital management measures are defined as financial measures disclosed by an issuer that are intended to enable an individual to evaluate the entity's objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity's capital, are not a component of a line item or a line item on the primary financial statements, and which are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. The Company's capital management measures disclosed in the notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements include adjusted working capital, net debt (cash) and FCF.

Supplementary financial measures

This news release makes reference to the terms "cash flow per basic or diluted share", "FCF per basic or diluted share", "EBITDA per basic or diluted share", "FCF margin" and "payout ratio" which are all considered supplementary financial measures under NI 52-112; defined as a financial measure disclosed by an issuer that is, or is intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity, is not disclosed in the financial statements of the issuer, and is not a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio.

The following terms are financial measures as defined under the Company's Syndicated Credit Facility, presented in note 8 to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements: (i) consolidated senior debt, (ii) total debt, (iii) EBITDA and (iv) capitalization.

Cash flow, FCF, FCF margin, and Excess FCF

Management uses cash flow, FCF, FCF margin and Excess FCF for its own performance measures and to provide investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund or increase dividends, fund future growth opportunities and/or to repay debt; and furthermore, uses per share metrics to provide investors with a measure of the proportion attributable to the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Cash flow is a GAAP measure which is derived of cash from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital and is presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows. FCF is a capital management measure presented in the notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and is defined as cash flow, less capital expenditures. The supplementary financial measure "FCF margin", is defined as FCF divided by total revenue and other income (expressed as a percentage of total revenue and other income). The non-GAAP financial measure "Excess FCF", is defined as FCF less dividends paid. The supplementary financial measures "cash flow per basic or diluted share" and "FCF per basic or diluted share" are calculated by dividing cash flow and FCF, respectively, by the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period.

A summary of the reconciliation from cash from operating activities (per the consolidated statements of cash flows) to cash flow (per the consolidated statements of cash flows), cash flow per basic or diluted share, FCF, Excess FCF, FCF per basic or diluted share and FCF margin is set forth below:



Three months ended Nine months ended For the periods ended ($000s) Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Cash from operating activities 99,972 41,990 248,664 108,456 Exclude net change in non-cash working capital 22,044 (8,851) 1,174 (14,151) Cash flow 77,928 50,841 247,490 122,607 Less: Capital expenditures 926 1,046 2,583 1,590 FCF 77,002 49,795 244,907 121,017 Less: dividends paid 40,364 27,048 114,044 75,317 Excess FCF 36,638 22,747 130,863 45,700









Cash flow per basic share(1) $0.54 $0.39 $1.74 $1.03 Cash flow per diluted share(1) $0.54 $0.39 $1.73 $1.02 FCF per basic share(1) $0.53 $0.39 $1.72 $1.01 FCF per diluted share(1) $0.53 $0.38 $1.72 $1.01









FCF 77,002 49,795 244,907 121,017 Total Revenue and other income 81,679 57,143 274,004 135,863 FCF Margin 94 % 87 % 89 % 89 %

(1) As noted, calculated using the basic or diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.

Adjusted working capital and net debt (cash)

Management uses the terms "adjusted working capital" and "net debt (cash)" to measure the Company's liquidity position and capital flexibility, as such these terms are considered capital management measures. "Adjusted working capital" is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, adjusted for financial instruments. "Net debt (cash)" is calculated as total debt outstanding less adjusted working capital.

A summary of the reconciliation from working capital, to adjusted working capital and net debt (cash) is set forth below:

($000s) As at

Sept. 30, 2022 As at

Dec. 31, 2021 Working capital 44,507 43,750 Exclude fair value of financial asset 2,488 546 Adjusted working capital 42,019 43,204 Less: bank debt 481,973 276,862 Net Debt 439,954 233,658

EBITDA and EBITDA per basic or diluted share

EBITDA, as defined under the Company's Syndicated Credit Facility and disclosed in note 8 of the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, is considered by the Company as a capital management measure which is used to evaluate the Company's operating performance and provides investors with a measurement of the Company's cash generated from its operations, before consideration of interest income or expense. "EBITDA" is calculated as consolidated net income or loss from continuing operations, excluding extraordinary items, plus interest expense, income taxes, and adjusted for non-cash items and gains or losses on dispositions.

EBITDA per basic or diluted share is a supplementary financial measure that is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and provides investors with a measure of the proportion of EBITDA attributed to the basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

A summary of the reconciliation of net income (per the consolidated statements of net income and comprehensive income), to EBITDA, is set forth below:



Three months ended Nine months ended For the periods ended ($000s) Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Net income 19,380 5,014 80,261 11,288 Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments 877 (946) (1,942) 2,800 Share-based compensation 408 362 695 1,016 Finance expense 2,858 1,090 7,225 1,691 Depletion and depreciation 51,408 45,379 147,153 105,205 Deferred income tax expense 5,666 915 20,814 1,960 Less: interest income (134) (19) (185) (291) EBITDA 80,463 51,795 254,021 123,669 EBITDA per basic share ($/share) $0.56 $0.40 $1.79 $1.04 EBITDA per diluted share ($/share) $0.56 $0.40 $1.78 $1.03

(1) As noted, calculated using the basic or diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.

Payout ratio

"Payout ratio", a supplementary financial measure, represents dividends paid, expressed as a percentage of cash flow and provides investors with a measure of the percentage of cash flow that was used during the period to fund dividend payments. Payout ratio is calculated as cash flow divided by dividends paid.

A summary of the reconciliation from cash flow to payout ratio is set forth below:



Three months ended Nine months ended For the periods ended Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Cash flow ($000s) 77,928 50,841 247,490 122,607 Dividends ($000s) 40,364 27,048 114,044 75,317 Payout Ratio (%) 52 % 53 % 46 % 61 %

Acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations

"Acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations", is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is calculated as: acquisitions (per the consolidated statements of cash flows) plus non-cash acquisitions but excluding non-cash decommissioning obligations.

A summary of the reconciliation from acquisitions (per the consolidated statements of cash flow) to acquisitions, excluding decommissioning obligations is set forth below:



Three months ended Nine months ended For the periods ended ($000s) Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Acquisitions (consolidated statements of cash flows) 328,285 409,961 343,316 700,487 Non-cash acquisitions ─ ─ 84,785 26,000 Acquisitions (excl. non-cash decommissioning obligations) 328,285 409,961 428,101 726,487

BOE EQUIVALENCY

Per barrel of oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6:1). Barrel of oil equivalents (boe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, as the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

OIL AND GAS METRICS

This news release contains certain oil and gas metrics which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company's performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

In particular, this news release makes reference to original oil in place ("OOIP") which means discovered petroleum initially in place ("DPIIP"). DPIIP is derived by internal Qualified Reserve Evaluators ("QRE") and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook ("COGEH"). DPIIP, as defined in COGEH, is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves and resources other than reserves (ROTR). OOIP/DPIIP and potential recovery rate estimates are based on current recovery technologies. There is significant uncertainty as to the ultimate recoverability and commercial viability of any of the resource associated with OOIP/DPIIP, and as such a recovery project cannot be defined for a volume of OOIP/DPIIP at this time. "Internally estimated" means an estimate that is derived by internal QRE's and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. All internal estimates contained in this new release have been prepared effective as of June 30, 2022.

MARKET, INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY AND INDUSTRY DATA

Certain market, independent third-party and industry data contained in this news release is based upon information from government or other independent industry publications and reports or based on estimates derived from such publications and reports. Government and industry publications and reports generally indicate that they have obtained their information from sources believed to be reliable, but the Company has not conducted its own independent verification of such information. This news release also includes certain data, including production, well count estimates, capital expenditures and other operational results, derived from public filings made by independent third parties. While the Company believes this data to be reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from independent third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.

INFORMATION REGARDING PUBLIC-ISSUER COUNTERPARTIES

Certain information contained in this news release relating to the Company's public issuer counterparties is taken from and based solely upon information published by such issuers. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such information.

GENERAL

See also "Advisories and Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to actual and 2022 estimated average royalty production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:

For the three months ended





Sept. 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2021 Average daily production









Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d)





1,516 538 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)





1,288 693 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d)





41,293 44,422 Shale Gas (mcf/d)





34,304 33,519 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d)





1,081 897 Total (boe/d)





16,485 15,119

For the nine months ended YTD 2022 YTD 2021







Average daily production







Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d) 1,456 389



Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 1,224 351



Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 40,707 42,608



Shale Gas (mcf/d) 35,122 26,905



Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d) 1,110 729



Total (boe/d) 16,430 13,055





For the year ended



Dec. 31, 2022 (Estimate)(1,2) Average daily production





Light and Medium crude oil (bbl/d)



1,496 Heavy crude oil (bbl/d)



1,580 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d)



39,978 Shale Gas (Mcf/d)



36,698 Natural Gas Liquids (bbl/d)



1,145 Total (boe/d)



17,000 Natural gas weighting



75 % Total liquids weighting



25 %

(1) Represents the midpoint of the estimated range of 2022 average annual royalty production. (2) Topaz's estimated royalty production is based on estimated commodity mix; drilling location and corresponding royalty rate; and capital development activity on Topaz's royalty acreage by the working interest owners, all of which are outside of Topaz's control.

